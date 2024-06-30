Featured

Former GIPC CEO Mawuena Adzo Trebarh laid to rest

GraphicOnline Jun - 30 - 2024 , 10:12

Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Trebarh, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), was laid to rest after a solemn ceremony on Saturday, June 29, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra.

Advertisement

Mrs. Trebarh passed away on Thursday, April 11, after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband, Flight Lieutenant Divine Trebarh, and their daughter, Katherine Joy.

She served as the first female CEO of GIPC from 2013 to 2017. Her career included various leadership roles in multiple industries and politics. She began as Ghana’s first female underground exploration geologist at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd. and later held key positions such as head of Corporate Communications at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd. and head of Corporate Services at Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN).

Additionally, Mrs. Trebarh was the founding director and Chief Business Strategist at Inspire Africa.