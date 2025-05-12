Featured

Book celebrating Busumuru Kofi Annan launched in Accra

Beatrice Laryea May - 12 - 2025 , 18:18 5 minutes read

Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, a Ghanaian diplomat, politician and academic who has served as an international civil servant since 2006 has called on African and global leaders to make a conscious effort to preserve peace in their regions, honouring the legacy of Busumuru Kofi Annan, whose life was dedicated to conflict prevention and peacebuilding worldwide.

According to Dr Ibn Chambas, the African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, the world was at a critical juncture and warned that the threat of conflict looms over many regions, creating a tense international atmosphere marked by increasing competition among major powers and escalating trade wars.

"In honour of our global citizen and icon (Kofi Annan) whose life was dedicated to conflict prevention, peacemaking, peace building, the world stands at a pivotal juncture.

The specter of conflict casts a dark shadow over numerous regions, creating a hostile international environment characterized by a retreat from multilateralism, recourse to unilateralism, ultranationalism, increased geostrategic competition among big powers and escalating trade wars that paint a bleak picture for the future," he said.

"Amongst all these, there's a deteriorating relationship between regional and sub-regional organizations in Africa, which undermines the quest for peace and security, democracy and development that Kofi Annan so strongly fought for," he added.

Event

Dr Ibn Chambas was speaking during the launch of a book celebrating Busumuru Kofi Annan, held at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra, on Monday.

The event sought to honour the enduring influence of the late Kofi Annan, a renowned advocate for peace and human rights.

In honour of Kofi Annan’s birthday and in tribute to his legacy, the Global African Heritage Foundation (GAHF), an NGO, launched the book titled "Echoing the Voice of Peace: Quotes of Busumuru Kofi Annan."

The book, authored by Executive Director Peter Panyin Anaman, is a 402-page compilation of 43 chapters.

This curated collection features Kofi Annan's most impactful quotes, offering profound insights on topics such as sustainable peace, conflict prevention and resolution, human rights, social justice, democracy, and other critical issues of both national and international significance.

The event, themed "Kofi Annan's Legacy: A Call to Action for Global Peace and National Unity," was attended by Kofi Annan’s family in Ghana, government officials, the Diplomatic Corps and traditional leaders, including UNESCO Country Representative in Ghana, Mr Edmond Moukala N'Gouemo, Founder, Pan-African Heritage World Museum, Mr Kojo Yankah, former Governement Official, Mr Kwame Pianim and Member of Parliament for Upper Denkyira West, Mr Rudolf Amoako-Gyampah, who represented the Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Other dignitaries were Former Ghana's Ambassador to Morocco and sibling of the late Kofi Annan, H E Amb. Kobina Annan, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Lebanese Ambassador, H E Amb. Maher Kheir, Italian Ambassador to Ghana, H E Amb. Laura Tanalli, Liberia Ambassador to Ghana, H E Amb. Musu J Rhule, Barbados High Commissioner to Ghana, H E Juliette Bynoe-Sunderland and Mexican Ambassador to Ghana, H E Amb. Norma Ang Sanchez.

Timely reminder

Statesman and economist, Mr Kwame Pianim, praised the author for his work and emphasized that the launch of the book serves as a timely reminder of the perilous world we inhabit today.

As the Special Guest Speaker, Mr Pianim expressed concern over the alarming eagerness with which people seem to embrace war, natural disasters and conflict-related activities, rather than focusing on efforts to prevent wars and address issues that could potentially escalate conflicts.

"This book we are launching is a timely reminder of the dangerous world in which we live today. Those who have the Doomsday Clock have set it at five minutes to midnight. That's when the world explodes and human life, as we know it today, is teaching on the brain. Wars everywhere," he said.

"People in Europe are being advised to spend 5 per cent of gross national income on preparing for a third world war which nobody can win. They are being told to stock up for three days, one week in case of natural disasters. The multilateral collaboration we started with the United Nations. We said we should beat our swords into plows to feed ourselves."

He continued: "I remember as a young economist going to work and passing that statue. People beating their swords. Now we are being made to prepare for war and it affects all of us and the voices that we are hearing are voices that are cheering on those who want to fight and this is why this book is a timely reminder."

Preserving African heritage

The Executive Director of the Global African Heritage Foundation and author of the book, Peter Panyin Anaman, stated that his organization is committed to preserving African heritage, particularly the verbal legacies of African heroes, elders, leaders, and statesmen. He emphasized that these legacies should serve as inspiring and dependable references for future generations.

"One of the most cherished legacies, that our forefathers left us, is their words of wisdom. These words of wisdom, were meant to guide us, inspire us, and stir in us the virtues needed, to build the kind of world, we desire."

"While many of these treasures, have been forgotten, many leaders continue, to share valuable insights, and wisdom-filled words. It is our duty, to preserve these treasures of wisdom," he said.

"To that end, the Global African Heritage Foundation was established. Our mission is to, preserve African heritage assets, especially the verbal legacies, of African heroes, elders leaders and Statesmen, so that, they serve as, inspiring and reliable frame, of reference, for future generations, while fostering sustainable peace. The Echoing the Voice of Peace series, we are launching today is one such effort," he stressed.

Call to action

Mr Anaman also stated that the book's launch serves as a call to action — a reminder that both our individual and collective actions have the power to shape a more peaceful world.

"This book is not just a tribute; it is a call to action," he said. "It reminds us that our actions, both as individuals and as a collective, can contribute to a more peaceful world. It invites each of us, regardless of background, nationality, or belief, to echo Mr. Annan's voice, carry his message forward, and live out the values he championed."

"Kofi Annan's voice, was a beacon, of hope, in turbulent times. Through his wisdom. compassion, dedication to humanity, and leadership, he inspired generations, to strive for a world, where conflict is resolved, through dialogue, and, all people, can live with dignity. His words continue, to inspire us, to strive for, a more harmonious world," he added.