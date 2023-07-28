Adisadel College student faces court today following viral assault video

GraphicOnline Jul - 28 - 2023 , 07:08

A student from Adisadel College, whose violent assault on a fellow student was captured in a widely circulated video, is scheduled to appear in court today, July 28, 2023.

The Cape Coast Police arrested the student earlier this week on charges of causing harm and assault. After cautioning him, they released him into the custody of the school's Headmaster, who will present him in court on Friday.

The arrest was prompted by the disturbing video that emerged, showing one student violently attacking another within a dormitory.

The school authorities are taking prompt action to address the incident and ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for his actions.

In the wake of the incident, the victim, who was initially suspended, has been recalled to the school. Measures are being taken to ensure his well-being and support his recovery.

Emphasizing their commitment to creating a safe learning environment for all students, the school administration has pledged to take decisive action against any form of violence or misconduct.

The school is collaborating with relevant authorities to provide the necessary support to the victim, while also ensuring that the perpetrator faces appropriate legal consequences for his actions.