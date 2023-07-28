Founder of WOOP Foundation calls for support for the less privileged

Graphic Online Jul - 28 - 2023 , 07:42

The founder of Widows, Orphans, Oppressed, Poor (WOOP) Foundation, Mrs Joyce Koranteng is calling for massive support for less privileged and poor communities.

As the leader of WOOP Foundation, Mrs Koranteng, who has made donations across the country believes that a good support system will go a long way to change the lives of the less privileged.

In a recent interview with Graphic Online, she mentioned that many people have huge resources at their disposal to support others which is not happening.

“Since I got back to Ghana last year, I have made donations to many poor communities through WOOP Foundation and I have realised that there are many people who need just a little to survive.

“It is for this reason that I’m calling on individuals and various organisations to support the less privileged in the society. Yes, it is the responsibility of government to provide better living conditions for citizens but the reality of that is not happening.

“And that is why individuals and organisations who have the means can support as well,” she said.

Since its establishment, WOOP Foundation has fed over two thousand inmates at the Kumasi Central prison, Adum in December last year.

The foundation also provided medicines and first aid products to Adum Central prison.

Also, the team presented new uniforms, 50 learning desks, 50 brand new school bags, books and stationeries to Kayera M/A primary school in the eastern region.

Last month, WOOP Foundation donated over 200 cloths to widows of Nabuli in the Northern region of Ghana and sanitary pads to female students of Nabuli M/A school.

At the moment, the foundation is constructing a borehole for the Nanwinbour community in Northern region.