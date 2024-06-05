Next article: ‘Science of defeating malaria’ course underway in Ho

Featured

Accra: Wooden structures along railway line near the Odaw drain gutted by fire

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 05 - 2024 , 18:48

The wooden structures along the railway line near the Odaw drain from Adabraka towards Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra were gutted by fire on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

The entire enclave, located under a GRIDCo high voltage transmission line was gutted by the fire.

It resulted in a power outage in Adabraka and its surrounding areas.

Fire fighters responded to the distress call to battle the fire.

Some eyewitnesses told Graphic Online the fire started around 5:30 pm.

Attached below are some videos from the scene of the incident.