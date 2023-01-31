Accra Diocese Women’s Fellowship members receive leadership training

The Women’s Fellowship of the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has organised a leadership training course for sitting and new officers in Accra.
The training, which is organised at the beginning of each year, is aimed at educating both old and new officers of the fellowship about their roles and responsibilities in the various positions of the Women’s Fellowship they had been appointed to as well as to sharpen their skills and improve on their performance.
The Diocesan Chairperson of the Women’s Fellowship, Mavis Amui, said they received new members each year and it was for that reason that at the beginning of the year, they organised such training programmes so that both the officers and members of the fellowship would have an insight into the work of the fellowship.
Work hard
She charged the new officers to work hard at the positions that had been given to them, be punctual for meetings and promote unity of purpose among themselves as executive.
Earlier in a sermon, a circuit minister of the Rev. Thomas Clegg Memorial Methodist Church, Rev. Ernestina Elva Ansah, said the positions that they had been called to occupy was not based on their beauty or something they had, but rather, it was because God knew they could do the work.
She, therefore, urged them to be dedicated and selfless in the positions they have been elected and appointed into.
Addressing the officers, a past Connexional Secretary of the Women’s Fellowship, Sister Grace Amonoo, charged the new officers to win more people, especially young women, into the fellowship in order to meet its own target of getting young women 18 to 20 years to join the fellowship.
Touching on the retreat centre the fellowship was constructing in Cape Coast, she urged all members to contribute towards its early completion, adding that it would benefit both the church and the fellowship.