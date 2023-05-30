Accident: 16 perish at Gomoa Okyereko

Shirley Asiedu-Addo May - 30 - 2023 , 10:09

Sixteen people perished in a ghastly accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Accra-Cape Coast road Tuesday dawn.

The accident involved a bus with registration number GT 5866-L and a fuel tanker with registration number WR 2063-10.

Injured

About 20 others who sustained various injuries in the dawn accident [May 30, 2023] are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Information received by Graphic Online indicates that the passengers on board the bus were traveling from Liberia to the Buduburam camp while the fuel tanker was traveling to Apam.

Both drivers are alive and receiving treatment at the Winneba hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Division Officer I, Abdul Wasiu Hudu indicated that the Winneba Fire Station received a distress call reporting an accident at Gomoa Okyereko at around 5:15 am on Tuesday.

DOI Hudu indicated that the cause of the accident was still being investigated.

The rescue team from GNFS and the Ghana Ambulance Service spent about three hours at the scene rescuing trapped persons which caused a lot of traffic on that stretch of the road.

DOI Hudu appealed to motorists and other road users to be cautious and cooperate.