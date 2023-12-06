Abuse of ‘laughing gas’ at nightclubs, parties - Health workers express concern

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Dec - 06 - 2023 , 19:20

The Ghana Anaesthetists Society (GAS) and the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) have expressed concern about the rising recreational use of Nitrous Oxide, commonly known as "balloon."

They, have subsequently cautioned the public against the recreational use of Nitrous Oxide, the party drug commonly known as “laughing gas”.

In a joint press statement, they said said the abuse of Nitrous Oxide gas was extremely hazardous and included risks of low blood pressure, heart attack and anaemia.

They said the abusers of nitrous oxide gas are also prone to the risk of suffocating and loss of consciousness.

They explained that the nitrous gas blown into balloons just for recreational purposes was an anesthetic drug used to help patients regain consciousness.

They said it has been observed that individuals were abusing the nitrous gas also known as laughing gas to get “high” or as a source of enjoyment. This, they said could compromise breathing which can kill in less than 10 minutes.

“Its prolonged use can cause anaemia and nerve damage especially in patients with underlying nutrient deficiency (Vitamin B12). It also has the potential for addiction with the likelihood of severe harm and death”, the statement added.

The group called for the need for the nitrous gas to be strictly handled by trained personnel preferably anaesthesiologists in a clinical setting.

Read also: FDA issues alert on abuse of ‘laughing gas’ at nightclubs, parties

Attached below is the statement issued by GMA and GAS