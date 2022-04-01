Abu Jinapor presents motorbikes to West Gonja Municipal Health Directorate

AS part of efforts to enhance healthcare in the West Gonja Municipality, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo in the Savannah Region, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has presented 10 motorbikes to the health directorate to support its work.
The motorbikes would enable health personnel to carry out community outreach programmes and attend to the health needs of residents in hard-to-reach communities.
Presentation
Presenting the motorbikes to the health directorate for onward distribution to various health facilities, Mr Jinapor reiterated his commitment towards improving healthcare in the constituency.
He acknowledged the challenges associated with healthcare in the constituency and gave the assurance of doing everything possible within his remit to address some of the challenges.
“My dream is that when I am done and gone, the bar will be set so high that whoever wants to be MP in the Savannah Region will be held to the highest standards of delivery and responsibility,” he stated.
According to him, some aspirants sought for votes but often failed to address the needs of the constituents including locating them to seek answers to the challenges of constituents.
Mr Jinapor, who is the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, urged the health directorate to put the motorbikes to good use and ensure regular maintenance so as to deliver on their mandate to the people.
Appreciation
Receiving the motorbikes, the West Gonja Municipal Director of Health Services, Madam Gertrude Yentumi, expressed gratitude to the MP for the donation.
She said it would go a long way to complement the efforts of the government and the directorate in proving quality healthcare services to the people.
While pledging to put the machines to good use, she appealed for more motorbikes as transport challenges made it difficult for the directorate to reach out to most of the rural communities to attend to the health needs of residents.