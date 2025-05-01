Previous article: PURC urges utility providers to improve services as new tariffs take effect May 1

Featured

A-G to prosecute ex-Signals Bureau Director over alleged dubious internet contract with Ghana Water

GNA May - 01 - 2025 , 08:12 3 minutes read

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has disclosed that the former Director of the National Signals Bureau, Mr Kwabena Adu-Boahene, will soon be charged for his alleged role in a GH₵1.3 million internet services scandal involving Ghana Water Limited.

According to Dr Ayine, Mr Adu-Boahene orchestrated an improper financial arrangement in which his private company, BNC Communication Bureau Limited, received substantial sums from Ghana Water Limited under the pretext of providing secure internet services supposedly through the government’s Bureau of National Communications (BNC).

“The contract documents showed that Ghana Water was to pay BNC the sum of GH₵650,000 every two weeks for secured internet services from BNC,” the Attorney-General said at a press briefing in Accra.

However, instead of payments being routed to the official BNC, Mr Adu-Boahene is alleged to have supplied his company’s bank account details to Ghana Water, which made routine payments to his private entity.

“So, every month, Mr Adu Boahene’s company received a total sum of GH₵1.3 million from Ghana Water Limited in exchange for internet services provided by the government,” Dr Ayine said at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday (April 30, 2025).

He further indicated that initial investigations have uncovered that Mr Adu-Boahene’s company received over GH₵6 million through this arrangement, which has now been deemed a “criminal enterprise.”

“Our investigations have revealed that, conservatively, Mr. Adu-Boahene received in excess of GH₵6,000,000 from Ghana Water Limited,” Dr Ayine said, adding that the docket on the matter is almost complete.

“We are about completing the docket on that investigation and will charge him and his accomplices in that criminal enterprise separately,” he stated.

The Attorney-General explained that the delay in bringing charges was to ensure that the financial transactions involved were not interrelated with other ongoing probes.

He also provided updates on several high-profile investigations, including the Skytrain project. Dr Ayine stated that charges would be filed next week in that case, citing irregularities in the disbursement of $2 million by the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund.

“We have established that the two million dollars paid by the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund was paid without board approval,” he said.

He named the former CEO, Mr Solomon Asamoah, and former board chairman, Prof Christopher Ameyaw Ekumfi, as those to be charged, noting that some board members had agreed to serve as prosecution witnesses.

On other matters, the Attorney-General said investigations into the National Service ghost-names scandal had advanced significantly, and that charges would be filed in early May.

He also noted that investigations concerning the National Cathedral, the procurement of mathematical sets, and the Senior High School Wi-Fi initiative were nearing completion, with dockets being prepared for prosecution.

The revelations are part of broader government efforts to clamp down on corruption and ensure accountability in the public sector.