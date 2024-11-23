Featured

73 Officers commissioned into Ghana Armed Forces

Seventy-three officers from the Short Service Commission and Special Duties Intake 61 have been commissioned into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), marking the beginning of their careers in service to the nation.

Drawn from diverse professional and academic backgrounds, these officers underwent a transformative six-month training programme aimed at moulding them into disciplined and skilled officers capable of defending the nation’s sovereignty.

The training, a rigorous blend of theoretical lessons and practical military exercises, prepared them to face the challenges of modern combat and leadership.

The course, which began in June this year, initially comprised 76 cadets, including 35 for the Army, 15 for the Navy and 26 for the Air Force.

However, due to medical grounds, three cadets were unable to complete the programme, leaving a final intake strength of 73.

Award winners

During the graduation ceremony yesterday at the Ghana Military Academy (GMA), Junior Under Officer Yaro Mohammed-Keilan was honoured with the Chief of Defence Staff Award.

Cadet Sergeant Gyamfi Samuel Ameyaw received the Commandant Award, while Cadet Corporal Wuni Nadia Isabelle was presented with the Best Female Cadet Award.

Commendation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the reviewing officer at the graduation parade, commended the graduating cadets for their dedication and perseverance throughout the training programme.

He lauded the precision and discipline displayed by the graduates during the parade, describing it as inspiring and a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence.

“Today, these fine cadets represent the enduring ethos of the GMA and I am confident that their families, friends and loved ones, whether present or afar, share in this moment of immense pride,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo also acknowledged the academy’s resilience in producing officers grounded in duty, sacrifice and service in spite of the various challenges it faced.

He, therefore, congratulated the acting Commandant for upholding the high standards of the institution, especially amid competing national priorities.

“Your efforts ensure that our armed forces remain vigilant and prepared to safeguard the peace and stability cherished by all Ghanaians,” he added.

Regional security

President Akufo-Addo also touched on the dynamic security challenges in the West African sub-region, citing threats such as environmental degradation through illegal mining and the southward spread of terrorism from the Sahel.

He outlined his government’s commitment to addressing those issues through the progressive expansion of the armed forces.

Key initiatives, he said, included the establishment of Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) across all 16 regions and substantial investments in equipment, logistics and specialised units.

President Akufo-Addo mentioned advancements to include the delivery of armoured personnel carriers, troop-carrying vehicles, surveillance equipment, offshore security vessels and advanced aircraft.

“These investments ensure our forces are well-equipped to address internal security challenges and regional threats while maintaining Ghana’s legacy in international peacekeeping,” he said.

Contributions to global peacekeeping

President Akufo-Addo also celebrated the country’s long-standing contributions to global peacekeeping since 1960, noting that the country ranked as the sixth-largest troop-contributing nation to UN peace operations, with 2,600 personnel deployed in conflict zones.

“This legacy, built on sacrifice and dedication, is a testament to our nation’s commitment to peace and security,” he stated.

He charged the newly commissioned officers to uphold this noble tradition.

“As officers of the GAF, you will be called upon to serve with integrity, lead with vision, and inspire with courage. Carry the hopes and aspirations of our nation with you, and let your service reflect the highest ideals of our armed forces,” President Akufo-Addo said.