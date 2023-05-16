69 Tertiary students receive WAPCo scholarships

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu May - 16 - 2023 , 07:45

Sixty-nine students from seven host communities of the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) in the Western and Greater Accra regions have been awarded scholarships to further their education at the tertiary level.

The beneficiary students are currently pursuing diverse programmes in 13-tertiary institutions across the country over the next three years in the areas of medicine, engineering, petroleum, electrical, construction engineering, law and environmental safety among others.

Ninth Batch

The company said the award, which is the ninth batch, formed part of its livelihood support programme which consists of two schemes: a scholarship scheme and a skills acquisition scheme.

The company said it had so far disbursed about $921,000 under the scheme to ensure that the youth in its host communities have an equal opportunity to develop and achieve their potential to make meaningful contributions to their communities.

In the Shama District, 49 students were presented with the award while 20 other beneficiaries in Greater Accra would be presented later, all at the cost of GH¢641,700 for the 2022/23 academic year.

Impacts

At a ceremony in Shama, the General Manager Corporate Affairs, WAPCo, Dr Isaac Adjei Doku, said the company remained committed to impacting the lives of the youth in the communities one batch at a time.

“WAPCo’s investment in the youth is also to ensure that our host communities have the requisite talents for their growth and development,” he said.

Since the inception of the livelihood support programme, he said the company has supported more than 500 students and that many of the beneficiaries have successfully completed their programmes of study.

The beneficiaries

“In administering our livelihood programme, we always ensure that our core values, which include diversity and inclusion, are reflected in the selection process for these awards,” he said.

Dr Doku said over the period, the WAPCo sponsored students have pursued over 20 different courses, reflecting the diversity of interests and pool of employable talents and skills being developed in these communities.

“We are happy to say that the courses pursued covered areas such as doctor of optometry, medicine and surgery, nautical science, petroleum, engineering, actuarial science, law, and environmental and safety engineering among others,” he said.

Successes

From the commencement till date, he said the scheme has achieved a 100 per cent completion rate “as all previous recipients of the WAPCo scholarship, except those still in school, have successfully completed their programmes and graduated”.

The District Chief Executive of the Shama District Assembly, Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, commended WAPCo for the continuous commitment to the development of human resource for the country’s development through its schemes.