Education Minister installed Tepa Nkosuohene

Emmanuel Baah May - 16 - 2023 , 07:50

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has been installed as the new Nkosuohene of Tepa in the Ahafo-Ano North municipality in the Ashanti Region.

This was during a colourful ceremony which was witnessed by family, friends and directors of various agencies under the ministry.

The event was held to honour him for his immense contributions to education in Ghana since joining the government as deputy minister in 2017.

With the stool name Nana Yaw Osei Adutwum I, the minister was enstooled after being aided to go through the appropriate rites of enstoolment by the Queenmother of Tepa, Nana Konama Danpon III.

Ritual

The completion of the ritual was greeted with thunderous applause by well-wishers, chiefs, elders and a section of the public who thronged the Tepa Palace for the historic event.

In attendance included Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, the Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

The Paramount Chief of Tepa, Nana Adusei Atwerewa Ampem I, touted the new Nkosuohene for his achievements in the education sector for the short period he has been with the ministry.

He said Tepa had benefitted from his transformative and impactful leadership which has made secondary education free to both the poor and the rich in society.

The minister, according to the Paramount Chief, had distinguished himself as a minister overseeing a key sector around which national development revolved and, therefore, deserved to be honoured for his shining example.

Challenges

He entrusted the Tepa Senior High School to Dr Adutwum as the development chief, highlighting myriad of challenges facing the school and urged him to take steps to give the school a facelift.

In his remark, Dr Adutwum said he was humbled to be honoured by the chiefs and people of Tepa and pledged his commitment to complement efforts of the Paramount Chief to accelerate the development of the town.

He added that the Tepahene was a visionary leader who was already spearheading the development of the Traditional Area, hence joining forces with him would scale up development in the area.

The Nkosuohene announced his readiness to work closely with other chiefs to back the Paramount chief to prosecute his development initiatives.