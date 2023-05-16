1000 Girls benefit from ICT training in Savannah Region

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has trained 1000 girls in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) skills in the Savannah Region.

Selected from the various districts in the region, the girls were taken through basic ICT skills such as coding, e-safety, building games among others.

The intervention formed part of the Girls in ICT project being implemented by the ministry aimed at narrowing the gender gap in ICT in the country.

At the end of the 12-day training, 100 girls who performed well were presented with certificates and laptops.

The overall best performing girl, Rahimmah Mohammed from the North East Gonja District was awarded a laptop computer, a certificate and an amount of GH¢3000.

The second overall best girl, Alfreda Frimpong from Sawla-Tuna-Kalba also received a laptop, a certificate and GH¢2,500 while the third best performing girl, Salu Saratu Alele also from Sawla-Tuna-Kalba was awarded with laptop, certificate and GH¢2000.

Girls in ICT

At the closing ceremony of the training workshop in Damongo, the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said the programme was specifically designed to increase girls' participation in the ICT sector.

She noted the world was moving away from the manual system to digital technology and that it was necessary for everyone to build their capacity to catch up with the new way of life.

She, therefore, admonished the beneficiaries to put the knowledge acquired into good use so as to prepare them for the technological world.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful indicated that similar training would be organised for girls in the various regions across the country.

For his part, the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, commended the ministry for the knowledge impacted on the girls and said it would go a long way to support schoolchildren in realising their dreams.

"Everything in this world is now riding on technology, especially those in education and other fields, that is why the government is embarking on the digitalisation drive," he said.