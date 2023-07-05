3 students suspended for role in circulation of sex tape at Kwadaso SDA Nursing Training College

GraphicOnline Jul - 05 - 2023 , 08:02

The Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Ashanti Region has responded to the recent circulation of a sex tape involving some of its students by taking disciplinary action.

Following a meeting with the school's disciplinary committee, three first-year students have been handed a one-year suspension as a result of their participation in the incident. The students admitted to their offence during the meeting.

The Public Relations Officer for the school, Williams Adinkra, clarified the details of the incident during an interview on Kumasi-based OTEC FM, Nyansapo, on Tuesday, July 4.

He revealed that the sexual encounter captured in the video occurred off-campus, contrary to initial reports suggesting it took place on school premises.

"After the video surfaced online, we immediately met with the three students, and they admitted to the offence. The first two individuals involved in the sexual encounter, who also filmed it, stated that it took place during their vacation," explained Mr. Adinkra.

He further disclosed, "According to our investigation, the third person, who allegedly released the video, downloaded it from the girl's phone and later demanded Ghc5,000 from her."

When the female student failed to provide the demanded amount, the video was released online and quickly spread on social media.

Consequently, all three students involved have received a one-year suspension. Additionally, the student responsible for releasing the video will face additional disciplinary measures upon their return to the college.

"While all three students are serving a one-year suspension, the individual who released the video will be deboardinised upon their return."

Background

The incident involves a male student who attempted to blackmail two first-year students from Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Kumasi, the regional capital of Ashanti.

The sex tape was leaked after the woman in the video had given her phone to a colleague for repair.

The blackmailer, having copied the video from the phone, demanded GHs5,000 from the female student and threatened to release the video if she did not comply.

Unable to meet the financial demand, the video was strategically released at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2023.