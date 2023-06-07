200 Children suffer heart diseases from birth yearly

Mary Anane-Amponsah Jun - 07 - 2023 , 09:51

Over 200 children in the country are diagnosed annually with heart diseases which affect the growth and development of the infants.

The children who present the condition from birth (congenital) usually come from families who cannot afford the $6,000 to $10,000 per surgery to save their children’s lives.

The President of Children’s Heart Foundation, Ghana, Jacqui Ahomka-Lindsay, who made this known at the organisation’s annual fundraising ball, said some benevolent and kind-hearted individuals and organisations usually came to the aid of children with heart defects.

Effect

Explaining how heart disorders had over the past years affected the growth and development of infants in the country, Mrs Ahomka-Lindsay said: "Congenital heart disorder continues to be the most common type of child birth defect for infants worldwide.”

She emphasised the need to garner resources to support those who could not afford the surgery and help them get the needed treatment properly.

“These are defects that do not discriminate based on affluence or lack thereof, and those environmental conditions, especially at the early age of pregnancy when the major organs of the fetus are developing.”

“It can increase or decrease the risk of a child being born with various heart defects leading to heart diseases if not treated properly," she added, stressing the need for financial support for patients who could not afford and acknowledging entities that continue to help.

"I will like to mention some companies that, since 2011, have supported us.

These include GTS Drilling, Ghana International School, the Labadi Beach Hotel, and Interplast for helping to fund the surgeries of children with heart defects.

“We also acknowledge the Tropical Cable and Conductor Ltd, Electromat, Melcom and ECOBANK, among several others, who had been pillars of the activities of the foundation,” Mrs Ahomka-Lindsay said.

The Human Resources Manager of GTS Drilling, Iddi Baah-Kurey, said the company was motivated to save the lives of children with such heart defects.

"Saving the children’s lives is close to our hearts.

The real heroes are the children who demonstrate such courage and patience while undergoing their treatment and recovery, he said.

Each recipient, Mr Baah-Kurey said, inspired the company and served as a reminder to always value good health because “health is really the greatest wealth."

The company, a local provider of drilling services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies in Ghana, has a strong philosophy to undertake corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in communities in sports, health, environment, education and other areas.

The foundation

The Children’s Heart Foundation of Ghana was established in 2011 with the aim to raise funds to assist families who cannot afford a sick child's open-heart surgery.

It works with the National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to identify children who need financial help, irrespective of whether they approach them directly or not.

It has raised over $2.6 million for the surgeries of over 207 children.

It currently has 56 children on their waiting list who need care at an average cost of $8,000 per child per surgery.