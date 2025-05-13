Next article: Cedi's appreciation against dollar: Price reduction will take time - Prof. Gatsi, GNCCI, AGI call for sustainability

1,000 girls in Volta to get ICT training as gov’t rolls out digital skills programme

Mohammed Ali May - 13 - 2025 , 09:33 2 minutes read

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation has launched the 2025 edition of its Girls-In-ICT training programme in the Volta Region, aiming to equip 1,000 girls with practical digital skills.

The initiative, which carries the theme “Girls in ICT for Inclusive Digital Transformation,” was introduced at an inception meeting held at the Residency Conference Room in Ho on Monday, May 13, 2025.

Addressing the event, the Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, pledged support to the Volta Regional Coordinating Council. He said the Council would work with relevant regional institutions to ensure the programme is carried out effectively.

Mr Gunu expressed confidence in the potential of the Girls-In-ICT initiative to help reduce the digital gap between boys and girls, adding that it could open up new learning and career opportunities for girls in the region.

He called on stakeholders to take an active interest in the programme by supporting both the training and mentoring phases.

Speaking at the event, the Ministry's Chief Director, Mr Alexander Yaw Arphul, said the training forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to equip young people, especially girls, with the skills needed to function in today’s digital world.

He explained that the initiative is guided by Resolution 70 of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which established the global Girls-In-ICT Day in 2011.

The resolution encourages countries to provide platforms for girls and young women to pursue education and careers in information and communication technology.

Mr Arphul described digital skills as a basic requirement in today’s job market, noting that young people without such knowledge risk being left behind.

He said the Ministry sees investment in ICT education as a path to improving access to learning and balancing opportunities between boys and girls.

He also pointed out that the programme supports the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 5, which promote quality education and gender equality.

Also present at the meeting was the Ministry’s Director of Policy, Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Austin Hesse.

He urged regional stakeholders to take ownership of the programme by sharing their knowledge and actively participating in its planning and implementation.

This year, the Ministry aims to train a total of 3,000 girls across the Volta, Upper East, and Upper West Regions, with the Volta Region leading the rollout.

The Girls-In-ICT programme remains one of the Ministry’s key strategies to improve access to digital education across the country, particularly in areas where girls have historically been left out of the technology space.