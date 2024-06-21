Featured

WAEC: We've received only GH¢47.125 million out of arrears owed by govt

Graphic.com.gh Education Jun - 21 - 2024 , 18:14

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said it has received GH¢47.125 million from the government contrary to the GH¢80 million announced in Parliament on Friday by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

The GH¢47.125 million out of the arrears of the GH¢95.83 million in arrears was paid on Friday, June 21, 2024.



The Majority Chief Whip who is also the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh on Friday told the House that the Ministry of Finance released the amount to the council today [June 21, 2024].

But reacting, the Head of the Public Relations of WAEC, John Kapi said it is rather GH¢47.125 million that was received on Friday.

BECE in limbo - WAEC awaits GH¢48m to begin examination

Uncertainty was hanging over the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as the examining body, West African Examinations Council (WAEC), waits to recoup almost 98 per cent of GH¢95.83 million it needs to organise the examination.

WAEC had earlier told Graphic Online that it had received just about GH¢2.3 million out of GH¢95.83 million required to successfully facilitate the exam and WAEC insisting that it would require not less than 50 per cent of the total amount to enable it to conduct the examination and a further release of more funds to enable it to process and release the results.

The examination is scheduled to commence on Monday, July 8 and end on Monday, July 15, 2024, at all centres across the country.

Govt releases GH¢80 million to WAEC