Next article: WAEC: We've received only GH¢47.127 million out of arrears owed by govt

Teachers urged to equip themselves with ICT

Joshua Bediako Koomson Education Jun - 22 - 2024 , 08:46

THE Ghana Education Service (GES), has encouraged teachers to equip themselves with information and Communications Technology (ICT) skills to enable them to teach effectively in the new digital phase of education.

Advertisement

It said teaching and learning had evolved in the 21st century, with the advent of digitisation, and it was important for teachers to be abreast with digital skills to enhance their work.

The Director of Schools and Instructions at the GES, Prince Agyemang Duah, said this during a durbar on a piloted Learning Passport initiative rolled out by the GES in collaboration with the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS) with support from United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Learning Passport

The Learning Passport is a platform which aims at providing high-quality digital education to ensure equitable access to education for students and ultimately bridge the poverty learning gap.

According to the World Bank, every child should be able to read by age 10.

When a child is not able to read at that age, a learning deficiency occurs, which is described as learning poverty.

Learning poverty exists in most countries including Ghana, particularly in deprived homes.

In order to bridge the learning poverty gap, UNICEF, with support from Microsoft, designed the learning passport which can be accessed on any digital device.