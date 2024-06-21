Next article: UCC ranked first in Ghana for good health and well-being (SDG 3) in 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

Featured

Govt releases GH¢80 million to WAEC

Graphic.com.gh Education Jun - 21 - 2024 , 13:43

The government has released GH¢80 million to the West African Examination Council (WAEC), the Majority Chief Whip has told Parliament.

Advertisement

Frank Annoh-Dompreh told the House that the Ministry of Finance released the amount to the council today [June 21, 2024].

BECE in limbo - WAEC awaits GH¢48m to begin examination

Uncertainty was hanging over the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as the examining body, West African Examinations Council (WAEC), waits to recoup almost 98 per cent of GH¢95.83 million it needs to organise the examination.

WAEC had received just about GH¢2.3 million out of GH¢95.83 million required to successfully facilitate the exam.

But the council insists that it would require not less than 50 per cent of the total amount to enable it to conduct the examination and a further release of more funds to enable it to process and release the results.

The examination is scheduled to commence on Monday, July 8 and end on Monday, July 15, 2024, at all centres across the country.

The Head of the Public Relations of WAEC, John Kapi, in an interview with Graphic Online's Severious Kale-Dery, said even though some GH¢6 million had been processed through the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS), it was yet to be translated into real cash.