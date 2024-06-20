Featured

BECE in limbo - WAEC awaits GH¢48m to begin examination

Severious Kale-Dery Jun - 20 - 2024 , 12:30

Uncertainty hangs over the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as the examining body, West African Examinations Council (WAEC), waits to recoup almost 98 per cent of GH¢95.83 million it needs to organise the examination.

WAEC has received just about GH¢2.3 million out of GH¢95.83 million required to successfully facilitate the exam. But the council insists that it would require not less than 50 per cent of the total amount to enable it to conduct the examination and a further release of more funds to enable it to process and release the results.

The examination is scheduled to commence on Monday, July 8 and end on Monday, July 15, 2024, at all centres across the country.

The Head of the Public Relations of WAEC, John Kapi, in an interview with Graphic Online's Severious Kale-Dery, said even though some GH¢6 million had been processed through the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS), it was yet to be translated into real cash.

Indebtedness

Mr Kapi expressed fears that the examination might not be conducted as scheduled if the funds were not made available in time. “A number of suppliers out of goodwill have supplied materials such as bond paper for printing of codes, consumables for the printing machines, answer booklets, pencils and other examination stationery on credit.

“As a result of our indebtedness, they are unwilling to supply any further materials for the next examination, which is the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates 2024,” Mr Kapi disclosed.

John Kapi — Head of WAEC Public Relations

Late release of funds

Touching on the impact of the late release of funds, he said the current financial state of the institution affected every aspect of the conduct of the examinations. For instance, Mr Kapi explained, the situation had made the conduct of its mandated examinations expensive, stressing that “we have to airfreight some of the items needed for the examinations due to late purchases” instead of ordering to receive them by sea.

Mr Kapi said because of the delayed payments from relevant bodies for the examination logistical materials, the council had no option but to airfreight the script envelopes, which would cost about $29,000 instead of by the sea freight, which would have cost the council about $6,500.