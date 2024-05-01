Lebanese Ambassador highlights the role of arts and culture in building international relations

The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Maher Kheir, has underscored the significance of investing in arts and culture to foster cooperation between nations and regions.

During a recent event where the Lebanese Community in Ghana honored five outstanding students at the University of Ghana, Ambassador Maher Kheir highlighted the pivotal role that arts and culture play in advancing bilateral and multilateral ties. The ceremony, part of the 2022/2023 Vice Chancellor’s academic awards, was graced by dignitaries including Vice Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Amfo and senior state officials.

The awards, namely "The Lebanese Literature Prize" for language students and "The Lebanese Arts Prize" for performing arts students, aim to recognize exceptional talent and encourage cultural cooperation between Lebanon and Ghana. Winners of this year's prizes, including Philip Kwadwo Nyanor (Music), Victoria Frema Boakye (Theatre Arts), and Joseph Asare (Dance), received a prize value of $300 each for their outstanding achievements.

Ambassador Maher Kheir emphasized that these prizes would inspire more students to pursue studies in languages and arts, thereby contributing to the growth of these sectors. He reiterated the belief that arts and languages serve as bridges that unite people and nations, with artists, writers, and poets acting as true ambassadors of their countries.

The Ambassador also stressed the complementary nature of arts and literature, noting that they facilitate connections between diverse cultures. He commended the Lebanese Community's initiative to extend the awards to the School of Languages and the School of Performing Arts, emphasizing the importance of diversity and integration in today's globalized world.

Vice Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Amfo praised the awardees for their academic excellence and encouraged them to uphold values such as integrity and commitment in their pursuit of knowledge. The award winners expressed gratitude to the Lebanese Embassy and Community for their support, highlighting the positive impact of such initiatives on students' academic journeys.

This year's awards mark the third edition since their inception three years ago, showcasing ongoing efforts to promote cultural exchange and academic achievement in Ghana.