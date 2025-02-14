Featured

KNUST welcomes over 50,000 new students for 2024/2025 academic year

GNA Education Feb - 14 - 2025 , 17:19 2 minutes read

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has admitted a total of 50,895 new students for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Professor Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice-Chancellor, KNUST, who announced this said this year the University received a total of 92,975 applications.

Out of this, 69,882 applicants met the basic entry requirements for admission.

Prof. Dickson, however, explained that, due to some constraints, the University admitted a total of 50,895 applicants, made up of 11,084 postgraduate students and 39,811 undergraduate students.

She was addressing a virtual matriculation ceremony for newly admitted students for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The ceremony marks the official induction of the freshmen into the university community.

Professor Dickson emphasized the importance of matriculation as a significant academic tradition that officially integrates students into the university.

“You have satisfied the entrance requirements of this University, and I formally admit you as junior members in statu pupillari of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST.

You are now members of a community committed to advancing knowledge for sustainable development in Africa.

Embrace the university’s core values of Integrity, Innovation, Relevance, Excellence, and Stewardship,” she encouraged.

The Vice-Chancellor urged students to embrace the digital tools and resources available at KNUST, including the KNUST Virtual Classroom and the E-Learning Centre’s training sessions.

She explained that these resources would equip students with essential skills for excelling in their studies.

Professor Dickson further encouraged students to make maximum use of the services of the Directorate of Students Affairs, the KNUST Counselling Centre, and all the support systems available to enrich their KNUST experience.

She assured students of KNUST’s enhanced security measures to ensure their safety.

The Vice-Chancellor advised students to be firm and embrace the challenges associated with their studies.

“The road ahead will not always be smooth.

There will be challenges, late-night studies, deadlines to meet, and so on. Always remember you are here because we believe in your potential.

With determination, hard work, and God on your side, there is nothing you cannot achieve.

Set high academic goals, push yourself beyond your limits, and take advantage of every opportunity this University provides, she counselled.”