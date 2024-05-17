UG Confucius Institute commits to providing opportunities

May - 17 - 2024

The Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana, Professor Jimin Wang, has assured Ghanaians of the institute's commitment to providing opportunities for students who want to learn or work in China.

He revealed that the institute was expanding its scholarship opportunities and cultural programmes to deepen Chinese-Ghanaian ties and foster mutual understanding.

Professor Wang stated in an interview with the Daily Graphic that the institute was not only focusing on teaching the Chinese language and culture but also on creating opportunities for Ghanaian students and professionals to work in China or Chinese-owned institutions worldwide.

The institute has been offering scholarships to Ghanaian students for various programmes in China, including summer camps and Chinese Proficiency examinations (HSK). He revealed that this year, the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana provided 4.6 million scholarship application letters, showcasing its dedication to supporting Ghanaian students.

The Confucius Institute is not only focused on teaching Chinese but also on learning of the Ghanaian culture and promoting mutual understanding. "At the Confucius Institute, we offer opportunities for Ghanaian students to study in China and for Ghanaian professionals to visit China.

“This exchange of ideas and cultures is seen as crucial in strengthening ties between the two nations," Professor Wang emphasised.

The Chinese Bridge Competition, hosted by the institute, is a contest that provides a platform for students to showcase their proficiency in the Chinese language and understanding of Chinese culture.

For the past 11 years, the institute only held the contest for university students. This year, the competition includes a category for senior high school (SHS) students, who are 12 to 18 years old.

Professor Wang explained that the initiative aimed to expand the institution's reach to younger learners and promote cultural exchange. The contest for the SHS category is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the premises of the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana, and the winners will represent Ghana on the world stage of the competition.

Professor Wang highlighted the institute's collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports which made significant contributions to the 13th African Games hosted in Ghana earlier this year.

The collaboration, he said, aimed to recognise the institute's efforts in promoting cultural exchange and educational opportunities. Through scholarships, cultural programmes and collaborations, the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana is making significant strides in promoting cultural exchange and educational opportunities between the two nations.