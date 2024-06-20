GES Director-General rewarded for educational equity, inclusion

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah, has been named the winner of the Most Outstanding Contribution to Educational Equity and Inclusion award at the 3rd edition of the Africa Public Service Optimum (APSO) Awards in Accra.

Organised by the Business Executive, the APSO Awards aims to identify and publicly recognise exemplary performance by top-level public servants and public institutions across Africa.

The awards ceremony was attended by seasoned African public servants, public policy analysts, diplomats, traditional leaders, civil society activists and the international media. In his acceptance remarks, Dr Nkansah said, “I am grateful to His Excellency the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, for the opportunity to meaningfully serve and contribute to moving Ghana’s education system forward.”

In a heartfelt gesture, Dr Nkansah dedicated the award to his family and the entire GES staff. He acknowledged their overwhelming support and acknowledged that “this achievement is a testament to your collective efforts and commitment to the cause of educational equity and inclusion”.