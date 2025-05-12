600-Bed hostel to address infrastructural challenges at Dr Hilla Limann Technical University — Minister

Severious Kale-Dery Education May - 12 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The government has allocated funds for a 600-bed hostel capacity for the Dr Hilla Limann Technical University in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa.

The university is the only public university without a hostel facility, making it unattractive to both students and parents.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, who announced this at the inauguration of a 19-member Governing Council in Accra on May 8, 2025, explained that the move was to expand access and also make the university appealing to both students and parents.

Council members

The Council, chaired by a former Provost, College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana, Prof. Julius N. Fobil, has as members the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Elias Nortaa Kuunedeb Sowley, three representatives of the President – Mohammed Alhassan, Bridget Nakpele Dery and Thadeus Sory, a representative from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Dr Lobnibe Jane-Francis Yirdong and a representative of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Rev. Ebenezer Kofi Gyeke-Obuobi.

Others are a representative of the Association of Ghana Industries, Osman Salannoon Kulendi, a representative of the Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools, Alhassan Abudu Bafara, two representatives of the Convocation, a non-teaching staff, Musah Karim (teaching) and Isshaque Ananwulo Shameena (non-teaching), a representative of the Teaching Staff Association, Samandu Kamwine, a representative of the Senior Staff Association, Dery Angsomwini and a representative of the Junior Staff Association, Bontariba Enoch.

The rest are a representative of the undergraduate students of the technical university, Zakaria Yakubu, a representative of the alumni of the technical university, elected by the Alumni Association, Annaakaa Waris, a representative of the Ghana Employers Association, Edmund Kwablah Gbemu and the Association of Principals of Technical Institutes, Saaka Adams.

Labour agitations

On conflicts in university campuses, the minister said, “I am also aware that you have had your share of labour agitations over the past few years.

We will continue to have some of it.”

He said even though labour agitations and conflicts were inevitable, “What is important is to manage it and allow for peace and harmony to prevail on our campuses.”

Mr Iddrisu said with the tenure of office of the Vice Chancellor expiring on May 31, 2025, “I have been advised accordingly,” and added that he was mindful of the instability the vacuum might create, and the agitations arising associated with the seeming vacuum.

He announced that the GTEC had been tasked to initiate a search process for the Council to appoint a substantive Vice Chancellor.

“So, this will be one of your urgent and immediate actions you should take to safeguard the effective administration and running of the institution so that it does not suffer from the disease of Ghana's public service systemic inefficiency.

“So, we expect that the Council has to work with GTEC to make sure that this statutory responsibility is achieved,” the minister tasked the council.

He reiterated the President’s intention not to interfere with the exercise and the enjoyment of academic freedom.

Response

Responding, Prof. Fobil thanked the President through Mr Iddrisu for nominating them to serve the nation through the council and pledged on behalf of the members that they would work to justify their inclusion.

He said the tertiary education space was bedevilled with challenges, but gave the assurance that, despite all those challenges, they would do their best.

Writer’s email: severious.dery@graphic.com.gh