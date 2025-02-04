Featured

13-year-old KNUST student gets private jet experience from Ibrahim Mahama

GraphicOnline Education Feb - 04 - 2025 , 12:23 2 minutes read

Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise, a 13-year-old undergraduate student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has taken a major step towards his aviation dreams, thanks to a generous invitation from businessman and aviation enthusiast, Ibrahim Mahama.

The young scholar, who is pursuing a BSc in Physics, was given the rare opportunity to fly aboard a private jet, experiencing first-hand what it feels like to be in the cockpit of an aircraft.

Melchizedek, who has been passionate about aviation from a young age, caught the attention of Ibrahim Mahama due to his exceptional academic performance.

The 13-year-old, who scored 5 A1s and 3 Bs in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), enrolled at KNUST to explore his academic interests before deciding whether to revisit his dream of becoming a pilot.

Impressed by his achievements, Mahama decided to support his journey by offering him a rare aviation experience.

During the flight, Mahama shared insights into the aviation industry and the process of becoming a pilot. Melchizedek was also invited into the cockpit, where he gained firsthand knowledge of aircraft operations from the pilots.

Beyond this once-in-a-lifetime experience, Mahama went a step further by pledging to cover all of Melchizedek’s tuition and academic expenses at KNUST.

This generous gesture ensures that the young scholar will have the financial support needed to reach his full potential.

Melchizedek’s parents have expressed their profound gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama for his kindness and willingness to support their son’s education and aspirations.

Background: One of Ghana’s youngest undergraduates

Melchizedek made headlines when he became one of the youngest students ever to enrol at KNUST.

His decision to study Physics was motivated by a desire to understand the fundamentals of science before potentially pursuing his dream of becoming a pilot.

With his talent, hard work, and the support of Ibrahim Mahama, Melchizedek’s aviation dreams may soon take flight in a way that inspires many young Ghanaians to pursue their ambitions.