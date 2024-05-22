The Mirror's Health , Lifestyle and Fashion

Music for your Quarantine Feet Cruise

Bentsifi’s Tattle Lifestyle May - 22 - 2024 , 08:38

One of the days, the ship docked at the port of Falmouth in Jamaica, where the gang went on a shore excursion to visit the final resting place of the late reagae legend, Bob Marley.

Set in his maternal family home, the historical place had among many facilities, a museum displaying some of the many relics of awards and records won by the legendary Bob, and a band stand where aspiring musicians are given the opportunity to 'bask', playing only Marley tunes for tips!

What an incredible way to follow up on the legacy of the great Bob! I'm dancing along with them watching this video that Emeafa has posted showing a bunch of them rocking to 'Three Little Birds'!

Now, see them in all white outfits during dinner, looking reverend with super wide smiles. The next day, they all show up in full regalia for an African theme evening and I'm seeing some princes and princesses! I just think this cruise is really a good way to vacation, one that we haven't thought much off. I know some people who have been on a jazz themed one. But this freaky jamming one as they represent here looks so appealing.

The photographs show the fun everyone is having

The final day, they visit this beach resort in the Bahamas called Perfect Day in CocoCay! You should see them in swimsuits languishing in the clear blue sea, some just lounging, others at the canteen looking restaurant where they say everything is free. From Mexican Tacos, to American burgers and Caribbean jerk chicken! Why am I not on this trip!!

Scenes of them in red and white at the final day jam sealed it all! From reggae to hiplife to highlife to afrobeats, the joy on everyone's face as they dance hard tonight spells euphoria. There is not a single sad soul! I want to be like these people.

I've reached out to DJ Fisho, as the organiser, and asked to be added to next year's list which apparently is already open and selling fast. I have registered. It happens from July 27 to August 3, and the ship takes off from Miami in Florida, USA. How I will cover the payment will be worked at.

For now, I'll keep the dream alive. Bonding anywhere with a bunch of my kith and kinfolk is always a pleasing idea to me. Now, meeting up on a Caribbean cruise sounds like glorious fun indeed!

WhatsApp me at +233244697046 if you would like to be a part of the cruise too.