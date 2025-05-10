The Mirror Lifestyle Content

Prince Harry with a special message wishing World War II Veteran Private Joseph Hammond a happy 100th birthday
Prince Harry with a special message wishing World War II Veteran Private Joseph Hammond a happy 100th birthday

Enoch Darfah Frimpong

Prince Harry with a special message wishing World War II Veteran Private Joseph Hammond a happy 100th birthday.

“Mr Hammond of Ghana” 🇬🇭❤️

@pte_hammond : Thank you, #PrinceHarry, The Duke of Sussex, for your heartfelt birthday message. At 100, I’m reminded that service and respect cross all borders. The Invictus Games in Ghana has my full support—land is available.


