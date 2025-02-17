Featured

Chocolate, cream twist

Hadiza Nuhhu-Billa Quansah Feb - 17 - 2025

If you have a sweet tooth, then the mention of chocolate and cream brings to mind some finger-licking food. Sorry to disappoint you but this is not about food but fashion business. This time we are taking you to the fashion world where chocolate and cream are a superb combination.

Every year, some colours make bold statements on the runway, online and in boutiques. Chocolate and cream are some of the colours to see from now until the end of 2025. Both colours are not very loud but very classy.

Chocolate is dark brown therefore from the brown family. We all know how strongly people feel about giving out chocolates to the people they have intimate relationships with and or as a gift from a parent to a child.

The first recorded use of chocolate as a colour name in English was in 1737. Interestingly, according to history, the word chocolate entered the English Language from Spanish.

When we talk about cream, the mental picture we get straight in our mind is milk or any thick white or pale yellow fatty liquid. In the colour world, cream, is a simple yellowish white, seems neutral enough to pair with almost any colour, but some tones or shades bring out its subtle richness and warmth better than others.

You can have a chocolate and cream colour combination for your wedding or a golden jubilee celebration and it would look very great and attractive.

What makes these two colours unique is that chocolate and cream are both gorgeous and cool for both formal and informal events. You can have a chocolate skirt or trouser suit with cream-coloured innerwear for work. Chocolate is not a loud colour therefore, suitable for those who work at the bank as well.