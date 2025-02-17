Featured

Rural communities, tourism

Kofi Akpabli Life Feb - 17 - 2025 , 14:37 4 minutes read

The tourism-generating markets are typically big towns and cities where folks have the predisposition to engage in leisure and recreational activities. The cities are also where the folks with disposable income come from. However, this does not preclude rural areas from experiencing tourism activity.

The fact is that villages, cottages, or rural areas tend to attract tourism activity because of what they are. The naturalness, quaintness and difference they offer. Another reason why rural settings continue to experience tourism is that their landscape is more conserved.

Road and building construction are not a common occurrence in the rural area. Also, major industrial activities that alter the landscape are not as widespread in the rural area as they are in the city.

Closely linked to this, is the perception that the countryside offers freshness of air and even foodstuff. Remember the last time you were returning back to the city after a trip out to the countryside? Did you feel the difference in the air? Yes!

Today’s article focuses on how rural communities can benefit more from tourism.

We have just mentioned that the average tourist is more likely to be found in big towns than in the rural area.

Therefore, when such an individual has the disposition, he would visit attractions in the rural area and spend money and time. The converse scenario of a rural dweller visiting the city for leisure and returning is quite rare. Tourism is an economic activity and so where the money comes from is important for strategy and planning.

Rural areas attract tourists because they are perceived to offer fresh air and a more natural environment. Cities and big towns are seen to be overcrowded, polluted, littered and noisy. This becomes an advantage to the rural setting when it comes to tourism. For tourists who love nature and the idyllic, the rural area is the place to escape to for tourism purposes.

In recent times, overgrazing, bush burning and indiscriminate mining are threatening flora and fauna in the rural setting. Certain species of animals and plants are becoming extinct. Despite these, the sightseer has more chances of experiencing richer biodiversity in the rural area than in the big towns.

For tourists who are interested in cultural and traditional values, the major road leads once again to the rural area. Unlike city dwellers, rural folks are more conservative with their ways of life. In the countryside, therefore, the architecture, dress style and family values, to name but a few, bear a reflection of the people's specific culture.

A bonus for rural settlers when it comes to their edge over urban folks is that they appear to be warmer and more caring towards people. This attitude is enjoyable, especially by the visitor from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Generally, tourism activities in rural areas include flora and fauna viewing, hiking, religious consultation, and mountain climbing. Some tourists also enjoy taking part in their festivals as well as patronising their craft ware. At various levels, rural communities have organised themselves to capitalise on the tourism windfall. There are now management committees which attempt to manage local tourism.

Where they exist, community tourism management committees tend to spend so much energy on revenue allocation and the keeping of accounts. However, the real challenge for them is how to maintain and improve upon the attractiveness of their attractions. Another concern is how to package and sell out the tourism product.

One way for communities to benefit from tourism is to invest in traditional performances. A local cultural troupe can be trained to entertain tour groups in dance and drama. These should be laced with telling the stories of the local attractions or the heritage of the place.

If well organised, the shows can be advertised so tourists purchase tickets. If after watching a waterfall, the tourist knows that she has the option to watch a 30 minutes cultural performance by the local troupe for 20 cedis, she may stay to experience it. And that is money for the community.

Tourists’ presence in rural communities is welcome news. It can encourage the siting of infrastructure such as access roads and potable water. More directly, it implies much needed resources to cash strapped communities.

But there is a price to pay as rural communities continue to court tourists. Negative foreign practices rub off on the host society. The youth especially ape ways of dressing and other mannerisms. Prostitution is also promoted when tourists continue to spend more and more leisure time in rural settings.

An irony of well-marketed rural attractions is that as they register excessive visitors, the attractions begin to lose their value. Let's remember that remoteness and serenity form part of what makes the place attractive in the first place. So, in marketing themselves rural tourism sites should ensure that they take note of this paradox.