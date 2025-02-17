Next article: Valentine's Day: Teddy bear sales decline as hampers, wine, take over

CID boss sues bank over late husband’s accounts

Hadiza Nuhhu-Billa Quansah Life Feb - 17 - 2025 , 12:55 2 minutes read

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Faustina Andoh-Kwofie, has initiated a legal action against the National Investment (NIB) Bank over what she says were irregularities with her late husband’s bank accounts.

In a lawsuit filed at the High Court in Accra on January 22, 2025, she accuses NIB officials of manipulating account balances belonging to her late husband, COP Stephen Andoh-Kwofie.

COP Stephen Andoh-Kwofie died over nine years ago.

As the administrator of his estate, Faustina Andoh-Kwofie claims he had informed her about significant deposits in various accounts associated with him and his company, ANEBONA.

Upon requesting statements for specific accounts, including 5012002254901-USD-ANEBODA and 5012002254902-GBP-ANEBODA, she claims she found substantial discrepancies, revealing balances much lower than anticipated.

Despite multiple requests for a detailed transaction breakdown, she states in her writ that NIB has not to complied.

She is therefore seeking a court order compelling NIB to provide complete and accurate account statements from December 1, 2014, to the present date, along with general damages and legal costs.

NIB reaction

Graphic Online has reached out to NIB and the bank has acknowledged receipt of the suit.

It said the legal outfit of the bank was handling it and will respond to that writ.

The Head of Customer Service of NIB, Mary Owusu-Brefo said the bank had received the writ of summons and the legal team is preparing to respond to it accordingly as the law demands.

The late Stephen Andoh-Kwofie passed away in 2015 as a Commissioner of Police.

He was commissioned into the Officer Corps of the Ghana Police Service as Deputy Superintendent of Police on April 1, 1991, and rose through the ranks.

He served in several capacities and various stations across the country and other international assignments.