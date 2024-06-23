Previous article: VIDEO: Christ Embassy Fire 'an avenue for bigger and better things,' says Pastor Chris

Woman attacked by wolves in safari park near Paris

BBC International News Jun - 23 - 2024 , 14:09

A woman is in intensive care after being attacked by wolves while jogging in an animal park near Paris, French media report.

They say that early on Sunday the 36-year-old victim - who was staying at a lodge within Thoiry park - strayed into the main safari zone, which is reserved for cars.

She was set upon by three arctic wolves and suffered severe bites to her neck, back and a leg.

Thoiry, about 40km (25 miles) west of Paris, is one of France's most popular wildlife parks. Some 800 animals kept there are allowed to roam free while visitors watch them from the safety of vehicles.

The park offers accommodation near the wolf and bear enclosures, with the lodge area protected by electric fences and ditches, the France Info news site reports.

It is not clear why the woman entered the car-only safari zone. Park authorities have made no comment so far.

"We do not know at this stage whether the guest made a mistake or whether there was a problem with the signposts," an unnamed police source told Le Parisien newspaper.

The woman was rescued after park attendants heard her screams as she was being attacked, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

An investigation is underway.