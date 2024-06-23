Featured

VIDEO: Christ Embassy Fire 'an avenue for bigger and better things,' says Pastor Chris

Jun - 23 - 2024

The President and founder of LoveWorld Incorporated, better known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has described the fire incident today at the church’s headquarters as an opportunity for growth rather than a setback.

The church’s headquarters, located in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State, caught fire on Sunday morning.

Multiple videos of the incident were shared on social media platform X.com, showing the extent of the blaze.

During a live Sunday service at the church’s campground in Asese, Ogun State, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome addressed the congregation about the incident.

"Nothing happens in the life of a child of God by accident," Oyakhilome said. "During the 2001 Ikeja Cantonment bombing incident, the building vibrated so much we thought it would collapse. I thought to myself that if it did, I would build a bigger, better one. It didn’t collapse, and we called engineers to assess it. It was still okay."

Referring to the latest incident, he added, "Now that this has happened, we will build a bigger, better, and more glorious one, and the devil will lick his wounds."

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene to control the blaze. Augustine, a user tweeting as Chief_Augustin1, shared a video from the location and wrote, “Christ Embassy Church on Billings Way, Oregun, is on fire. Serious fire is raging, and men of the Lagos State Fire Service are working hard to put it out. Thank God service hasn’t commenced fully.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and no casualties have been reported.

