US supports Kiev regime’s crimes — Russian Ambassador

Graphic.com.gh International News

The Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov says "Americans cannot sit overseas and escape responsibility for the blood and tears of innocent people."

He argues that the US administration supports Kiev in committing crimes, including strikes against civilians.

His comment follows the absence of Washington’s reaction to the strike by ATACMS missiles against civilians in Sevastopol by Ukraine.

Ukraine on Sunday, June 23, 2024, attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster munitions. While four missiles were downed, a fifth exploded over the city.

"The administration demonstratively supports the crimes of the Kiev regime. It took the side of international terrorism. Condones attacks on civilians by Bandera’s adherents," Antonov said, cited on the Telegram channel of the Russian diplomatic mission.

"There is no justification for the bloody acts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The crimes were committed purposefully during the concentration of the maximum number of Russians on the shore. The bandits did not even hesitate to kill women and children on a Christian holiday, revered by all," the Ambassador stressed.

"Washington's attempts to silence the terrible crime against Russian citizens cause anger and indignation. Americans cannot sit overseas and escape responsibility for the blood and tears of innocent people," he noted.

"The supply of American weapons to the puppets, giving them the right to attack civilians, only testifies to the desire of the local authorities to continue the war, regardless of human casualties. It is obvious to policymakers in Washington that cluster munitions in ATACMS missiles cannot be launched without the participation of American specialists and support from US intelligence," the Russian diplomat stressed. "It is no coincidence that enemy drones are circling over the Black Sea almost every day," Antonov noted.

"All this indicates the death of America’s pseudo-humane foreign policy in the bloody swamp of the Ukrainian crisis. It becomes almost impossible for Russophobes to justify their direct involvement in the conflict in the post-Soviet space," the Ambassador added.

Four people, including two children, were killed in the Ukraine's attack, with over 150 others being injured, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

Meanwhile Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal on Ukraine remains valid in the wake of the Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told has reporters.

He answered in the affirmative to a question of whether Putin’s peace proposal was still valid.

At a meeting with senior Russian diplomats on June 14, the Russian leader made another proposal toward resolving the Ukraine conflict.

At a news conference on June 20, Putin stressed that Russia’s conditions would change depending on the situation on the ground.

He said that Russia was ready to respond to initiatives on Ukraine talks "even tomorrow" and that Moscow’s proposal was "on the table."

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the Ukraine's June 23 attack. June 24 was designated as a day of mourning in Sevastopol and Crimea. Putin offered his condolences to Sevastopol residents.

Source: Russian News Agency