Laws banning same-sex acts in Namibia ruled unconstitutional

bbc.com International News Jun - 21 - 2024 , 16:55

In a landmark ruling for gay rights campaigners, laws banning same-sex acts between men have been ruled unconstitutional in Namibia.

Convictions for the colonial-era offences of "sodomy" and "unnatural sexual offences" were rare but fueled discrimination against gay men who lived in fear of arrest.

No laws exist prohibiting sex between between women in Namibia.

Marrying someone of the same sex is still illegal in the southern African nation.

But if a same-sex couple weds abroad and one of them is not a Namibian citizen, their union is legally recognised.

After Friday's judgement was read out at a high court in the capital, Windhoek, campaigners for the LGBTQ group Equal Namibia shared photos of people hugging in court.

"Welcome to a new Namibia. A born-free Namibia," the group said on social media.

The term "born-free" was most famously used in neighbouring South Africa to describe the first generation of children growing up in the dawn of democracy after white-minority rule ended in 1994.