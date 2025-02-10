Featured

Kanye West’s X account deactivated after latest spree of offensive posts

Feb - 10 - 2025

Kanye West is no longer tweeting.

As of Monday morning, February 10, after an unfortunately characteristic several days of posting wildly offensive stuff, the rapper’s account was listed as deactivated. “This account doesn’t exist,” a message on his page now reads.

West deactivated his Twitter after a three-day tirade of anti-Semitic, misogynistic and racist comments before Elon Musk wrote that the public 'won't be seeing' the musician's account anymore.

The American rapper, 47, took a shot at his longtime rival Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl on Sunday night while peppering in more anti-Semitic sentiments.

Yet after the musician thanked Musk for 'allowing me to vent', the businessman appears to have shut down his account as he confirmed: 'Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW [not safe for work]. You should not be seeing that anymore.'

Musk finally addressed West's tirade three days after he began posting incessantly with a thread of offensive erratic comments.

In West's final tweet on Sunday night he wrote: 'I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent.'

He continued: 'It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip.

It appears that West made the decision himself after spending most of Super Bowl Sunday ranting about Taylor Swift, Sean Combs, Jewish people, and even admitting at one point that he has “hit women” before. One of his last tweets read, “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon [Musk] for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board.

It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and good night.”

A representative for X did not immediately return a request for comment regarding whether West deactivated his account himself.

West began this latest posting spree late last week, sending out the same kind of antisemitic stuff that got him banned from the platform in the past, along with other homophobic, misogynistic, and ableist posts. On Sunday, it appears that X finally took some sort of action on West’s account, with Musk classifying it as “NSFW” and limiting its reach.

Whether that was because of all the aforementioned antisemitic, homophobic, misogynistic, and ableist stuff he was spewing, though, is unclear. Musk revealed the classification in response to a tweet from conservative podcaster Joey Mannarino, who called for West to be banned, “Not because I don’t believe in free speech, but because he’s posting literal porn on the timeline.”

Musk replied, “Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore.” (A rep for X also did not return a request for comment on whether Ye’s other posts had anything to do with his account being classified NSFW.)

West was previously banned from X in Dec. 2022 after another string of antisemitic posts, including an image of a swastika intertwined with a Star of David. X owner Elon Musk banned Ye, saying he’d “violated our rule against incitement to violence.” His account, however, was reinstated about eight months later.