Julian Assange's wife says she is 'elated' after he agrees plea deal

BBC International News Jun - 25 - 2024 , 11:25

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has left the UK after agreeing a US deal that will see him plead guilty to one charge and go free.

His wife Stella tells the BBC she is "elated" but the deal was "touch and go at times".

"We weren't really sure until the last 24 hours that it was actually happening", she says.

Assange was charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information, after the Wikileaks site published secret US military records.

He's been in a British prison for the past five years, fighting extradition to the US - where he feared a lengthy sentence.

Assange will spend no time in US custody and will receive credit for the time spent in prison in the UK.

The plea deal is expected to be finalised in a court in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory, on Wednesday - Assange's plane landed in Bangkok on Tuesday.