Ghanaian student in US faces deportation after child porn conviction

Thegatewaypundit International News May - 04 - 2025

A video footage showing ICE agents apprehending a foreign national who exploited the U.S. student visa system to commit heinous crimes on American soil has been released.

Kwadwo Boaitey Frimpong, a 32-year-old citizen of Ghana, originally entered the United States in 2019 on an F-1 student visa.

An F-1 student visa is a nonimmigrant visa issued by the U.S. government that allows foreign nationals to enter the United States solely for the purpose of full-time academic study at an accredited institution, such as a college, university, seminary, or conservatory.

After completing the programme completion, F-1 students are granted a 60-day grace period.

according to ICE, instead of pursuing academic success, Frimpong devolved into criminal depravity, ultimately pleading guilty to seven counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a statement from Homeland Security posted on X, the arrest was carried out by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Baltimore.

Frimpong was taken into ICE custody and will remain detained while deportation proceedings are underway.

“On Tuesday, ERO Baltimore arrested Kwadwo Boaitey Frimpong, a 32-year-old citizen of Ghana. In 2019, Frimpong entered the United States on an F-1 visa. Frimpong was arrested and convicted on 7 counts of possession of child pornography. Frimpong will remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of removal proceedings,” the post stated.

Rapid Response groups praised the action, underscoring the Trump administration’s commitment to ridding the country of criminal aliens:

“He was here on an F-1 student visa, then was charged with (and pled guilty to) child pornography. Now, he’s going home. PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT.”

The footage is a chilling reminder of why Trump’s “America First” policies struck a chord with millions of voters: protecting our borders, enforcing the law, and making sure criminals like Frimpong are shown the door — fast.