ECOWAS calls for transparent and inclusive elections in Senegal

Kweku Zurek International News Feb - 04 - 2024 , 13:13

In a recent communiqué, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expressed concern over the postponement of the Senegalese presidential elections, originally scheduled for February 25, 2024.

The decision by Senegalese authorities to delay the elections has raised questions, and the ECOWAS Commission is calling for swift action to establish a new election date.

The ECOWAS Commission in a communique emphasized the importance of transparent, inclusive, and credible elections.

It urged the entire political class in Senegal to engage in dialogue and collaboration to ensure a fair electoral process. ECOWAS said by prioritizing these principles, Senegal can uphold its democratic tradition and strengthen its governance.

ECOWAS acknowledged President Macky Sall's decision not to seek another term and encouraged him to continue safeguarding Senegal's democratic values.

Read the entire communique below;

ECOWAS COMMISSION

COMMUNIQUÉ

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) takes note of the decision that the Senegalese authorities have taken to postpone the presidential elections scheduled to take place on 25 February 2024.

The ECOWAS Commission expresses concern over the circumstances that have led to the postponement of the elections and appeals to the competent authorities to expedite the various processes in order to set a new date for the elections. The Commission further urges the entire political class to prioritize dialogue and collaboration for transparent, inclusive and credible elections.

The ECOWAS Commission salutes President Macky Sall for upholding his earlier decision not to run for another term, and encourages him to continue to defend and protect Senegal's long-standing democratic tradition.

The Commission will remain seized of the situation.

Abuja, 3 February 2024