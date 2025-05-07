Next article: Who will replace Pope Francis? These cardinals stand out in the conclave

Featured

Black smoke emerges from chimney - meaning conclave will continue Thursday

Graphic.com.gh International News May - 07 - 2025 , 19:03 1 minute read

In the Vatican, 133 cardinals are locked inside the Sistine Chapel for the highly secretive conclave. They will keep voting on Thursday, after black smoke emerged Wednesday evening.

The black smoke that emerged from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel meant the Cardinals have not made a decision.

This means the 133 cardinals have not come to a decision in the first vote of the conclave, and the process continues.

There will now be a maximum of four votes a day from tomorrow until a new pope is elected.