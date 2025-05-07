Black smoke emerges from chimney - meaning conclave will continue Thursday
Featured

Black smoke emerges from chimney - meaning conclave will continue Thursday

Graphic.com.gh International News 1 minute read

In the Vatican, 133 cardinals are locked inside the Sistine Chapel for the highly secretive conclave. They will keep voting on Thursday, after black smoke emerged Wednesday evening. 

The black smoke that emerged from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel meant the Cardinals have not made a decision.

This means the 133 cardinals have not come to a decision in the first vote of the conclave, and the process continues.

There will now be a maximum of four votes a day from tomorrow until a new pope is elected. 


Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily. Don't miss out. Subscribe Now.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |