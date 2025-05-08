Next article: Removal of Chief Justice — Reform now!

What could President Mahama’s China strategy look like? - Turning FOCAC 9 commitments into action

Sena Yao Voncujovi Opinion May - 08 - 2025 , 09:57 5 minutes read

President Mahama returns to office at a pivotal moment for Ghana, facing economic challenges, high unemployment and an urgent need for industrial transformation.

With shifting global dynamics—particularly the instability of U.S. development aid under Trump—China remains a consistent partner.

The FOCAC 9 Summit, held last September, reaffirmed China’s long-term commitment to Africa, presenting Ghana with a unique opportunity to align engagements with its national priorities.

One of the most immediate opportunities for Ghana is in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. China has become the world’s leader in EV technology and battery production, and Ghana’s lithium reserves present a major advantage.

With a stable energy supply compared to neighbouring countries, Ghana could position itself as a key hub of EV assembly and production in West Africa.

FOCAC 9 pledged funding for 30 new green energy projects across Africa by 2027.

Rather than pursuing debt-driven financing, Ghana should tap into equity-based funds such as the China-Africa Development Fund (CADFund) and China-Africa Fund for Industrial Cooperation (CAFIC) to attract joint ventures.

This approach would accelerate industrialisation and create much-needed jobs

Illegal mining

Illegal mining (galamsey) contributes to environmental degradation and youth unrest. Chinese nationals have been implicated in these activities, and Beijing recognises the reputational risks.

The Beijing Action Plan (2025-2027) highlights illegal mining under Section 3.4.2.9:

“The two sides will work more closely to combat crimes that infringe upon the safety of life, environmental degradation and national security, such as illegal mining of gold and other minerals...”

Ghana could establish a bilateral enforcement task force with China to regulate the mining sector, enhancing accountability and mitigating reputational damage.

As host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, Ghana can attract Chinese industrial investment. Ghana-based Chinese companies such as Keda Ceramics have already leveraged AfCFTA’s provisions to export products across Africa, demonstrating the potential for manufacturing-driven economic growth and the ability of AfCFTA to attract FDI into Ghana.

China’s pledge to fund 30 regional connectivity projects by 2027 offers Ghana a chance to advocate infrastructure investments that improve regional trade and logistics.

The new government should take a leadership role in advocating key infrastructure investments that improve regional logistics and trade, ensuring it benefits from AfCFTA’s full potential.

Mahama’s 24-hour economy vision presents an opportunity to engage China’s digital sector.

Ghana needs investment in digital skills training, AI development, and e-commerce infrastructure.

FOCAC 9 announced 20 new digital cooperation projects, including AI-related initiatives.

Ghana should move swiftly to secure one of these projects and potentially propose to host the proposed China-Africa Digital Tech Cooperation Centre in Africa.

Partnering companies such as Huawei, JD.com, and Alipay could accelerate digital transformation by equipping Ghanaian youth with future-ready skills, as neighbours like Benin are already doing with its Ministry of Digital Affairs and Digitalisation.

Ghana-China relations

To enhance Ghana-China relations, Mahama’s administration should establish a China Desk at the Presidency to streamline engagements and reduce bureaucratic delays.

Ethiopia’s success in managing China-related projects through a similar approach highlights the benefits of having a dedicated unit to oversee investments and align them with national priorities.

Mahama should lead a high-level trade delegation to China to engage Chinese companies and policymakers directly. President Xi Jinping’s Ten Partnership Actions and the FOCAC 9 Action Plan emphasise increasing agricultural imports, including value-added products, aligning with Ghana’s export goals.

Specifically, Ghana should push for expanded market access for value-added agricultural exports under China’s Green Lanes Initiative (launched in Dakar during FOCAC 8 in 2021) while also securing commitments for agricultural mechanisation to modernise Ghana’s agricultural sector.

Traditional medicine aligns with China’s FOCAC 9 priorities and Ghana’s strengths.

The WHO-approved Mampong Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine could become a centre of excellence in herbal medicine research and commercialisation.

Ghana should pursue partnerships under China’s New-Era Shennong Herbal Project to boost tropical plant research, local pharmaceutical production and herbal medicine commercialisation.

The goal should be to eventually trade Ghanaian plant medicine in the Chinese TCM industry, valued at over $200 billion in 2024, creating new revenue streams.

Infrastructure financing remains central to Ghana-China relations. Ghana must also find further alignment with infrastructure projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), ensuring that major connectivity investments benefit both domestic and regional economic goals.

While concerns about African debt persist, most China-Africa experts have thoroughly debunked the “debt trap diplomacy” narrative.

Ghana should negotiate for concessional financing and prioritise public-private partnerships (PPPs) over direct government borrowing.

Leveraging multilateral mechanisms such as the Silk Road Fund can diversify funding sources and align infrastructure investments with both domestic and regional economic goals.

The key to success in all these areas lies in the new government’s ability to be proactive rather than reactive.

President Mahama’s administration must align Ghana’s economic vision with China’s evolving engagement strategy in Africa.

Negotiating favourable terms while maximising benefits for Ghanaians is essential.

If executed effectively, this strategy could usher in a new era of industrialisation, job creation and economic stability for Ghana and West Africa.



The writer is the Vice-President of Public Relations, Head of China-Africa engagements at AIESEC China, an international youth-led non-profit organisation.