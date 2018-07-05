Valerie Sawyerr writes: The cry of the oppressed!

Amaaaaandla … Aweeeeethu! I hear chanting and stomping! That was the cry of the black South Africans as they chanted and stomped against apartheid and oppressive rule. ‘Amandla’ means ‘power’. The response ‘Awethu’ means ‘for us’. Power to the People
Really Mr. President! Really?
... And don't give me any crap about Constitutional provisions, which tie your hands to carry out the recommendations of the Chief Justice’s committee.
When you referred the so-called petition to the committee, were there signatures on the petition? Was it acceptable to set up the committee based on a petition that was not signed?
Does article 146 of the 1992 Constitution
This is indeed a dark day in the democratic history of this country! Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution sets out the core mandate of the Electoral Commission to wit
to compile the register of voters and revise it at such periods as may be determined by law;
determined by law;
to demarcate the electoral boundaries for both national and local
government elections;
to conduct and supervise all public elections and referenda;
to educate the people on the electoral process and its purpose;
to undertake programmes for the expansion of the registration of voters; and
to perform such other functions as may be prescribed by law.
On which of these was the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei, found wanting for incompetence, misbehavior or inability to perform the function of her office arising from infirmity of body or mind, in accordance with
article 146(1) of the 1992 Constitution?
Mr. President, you cleared the top hierarchy of the Electoral Commission after they had supervised a sizzling election in 2016 that ushered you and your Government into power? Please pause and think! Can you see the precedent you are setting?
Does this mean that if a particular Government appoints the EC Chairperson, it is in the latter’s interest to ensure that the appointing Government wins the elections supervised by her?
Is the person you intend to appoint as Chairperson supposed to ensure that your Party, the NPP, wins the elections by fair or foul means for fear that, if Government changes hands, the NDC will set up some committee based on some bizarre petition to disgrace and remove her from
This is simply preposterous, ludicrous and outrageous. Absolutely irrational! Awaaaaandla! Aweeeeethu!
Do you know the dance that goes with this battle cry? It is called ‘
You push your arm straight in the air with a clenched fist. You move the fist back and forth crossing it with the other arm (one arm higher than the other), mimicking the throwing of an arrow.
As the leader passionately lets out the blood-curdling cry ‘Amaaaaandla’, the people respond ‘Aweeeeethu’ stomping and chanting songs of resistance - many a time, their only weapon against the oppressor!
Now we are hearing all over the place that under article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, the President is simply a ‘conveyor belt’ for petitions. Does article 146 not presume that the petition to be conveyed should be a valid petition, not a half-baked unsigned petition? Are there no lawyers at the Presidency?
Is the Attorney General not supposed to be on standby to
When a properly signed petition against the Chief Justice was received by your office in February this year, why did you not put it on the ‘conveyor belt’ and move it to a committee for consideration as mandated by the same article 146 of the
1992 Constitution? Or did the ‘conveyor belt’ malfunction? Hmmmmmm … I smell something fishy!
- Sir, what is your plan?
- Koobi (fermented fresh-water fish tilapia) or Momoni (fermented sea fish)?
Surely, Mr. President, you cannot possibly think that you can take over this country in
You take over the country based on false promises and convoluted propaganda, you mess up development programs that were beginning to bear fruit or already bearing fruit, you torment the economy, you harass the people, you allow foreign entities to set up military bases in the name of $20m donations, you set up a Ghana Card system based on birth certificates and passports knowing that only about one-third of the total population have passports and/or birth certificates!
Why do you want to issue national identity cards to only a fraction of Ghana’s citizens?
- • Sir, what is your plan?
• Koobi or Momoni?
• Fuuuuun!
Now you do the unthinkable!!! Simply unbelievable! Pathetically atrocious! You remove three constitutionally appointed officers in one fell swoop. Why do you want to clear the Electoral Commission of its top officers?
• Sir, what is your plan?
• Koobi or Momoni?
• Fuuuuun!
Mr.
• Sir, what is your plan?
• Koobi or Momoni?
• Fuuuuun!
What I call ‘relief items’ came in sacks in the form of a dry powdered protein meal.
Maybe fish flakes or fish powder with little dots of what seemed to be dried vegetables supposed to create some form of a balanced diet.
This would be mixed with rice and cooked like rice pilaf. I understand the protein powder was part of food aid meant for refugees.
I remember eating the same thing for days, a little portion each day. It had a certain distinct smell which some could describe as ‘flavor’. We ate so much of it that I could not shake off the smell for a long time.
At a
Then there was this bad smell that would hit me anytime I went towards the
At least that is what they called it at that time. I don't know if it is the same kind of fish that some currently refer to as
My mother would dry it on the boys-quarters roof, hence the welcoming smell on approach. Wow! This smell was etched
I feel so shy for you Mr. President. I want to crawl under my sofa and stay there until you redeem yourself. We have come too far to allow you to trample all over the nation with such wanton disregard. We have struggled and toiled for our independence and the establishment of our democracy. Blood has been shed.
Some have lost their lives. Some have lost their limbs. Some have become mentally handicapped. Some have developed medical conditions constantly dependent on medication and special care for sustenance.
We have come too far to accept what seems to be some form of institutionalized hooliganism.
We cannot allow you to break the backbone of our democratic state in fulfillment of your whims and fancies.
We raise our fists in the air, we stomp, we yell ‘Power to the People’, we belt out our national anthem with emphasis on the line ‘and help us to resist oppressor’s rule with all our will and might for evermore’.
Mr. President, you do not need to take up weapons and make dawn broadcasts at GTV for us to know that we are moving towards tyrannical rule. We are the people living in the nation and we can feel the tyranny. It is all around us! It has encompassed us! It has enveloped us!
“First used in the 1530s, the adjective ‘tyrannical’ stems from the late
Mr.
As I stomp, I can see the understanding dawning in their eyes. I can see them raising their fists in the air. I can see their knees rising. I can see their arms moving. I can hear them chanting – ‘Mr. President, do not destroy this nation’!!!
‘A man who takes away another man’s freedom is a prisoner of hatred, he is locked behind the bars of prejudice and narrow-mindedness. I am not truly free if I am taking away someone else’s freedom, just as surely as I am not free when my freedom is taken from me.
The oppressed and the oppressor alike are robbed of their humanity ... for to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others’. (Nelson Mandela)
I am for peace … Shalom!
July 2, 2018