Togo's dynastic politics: A barrier to development?

Gilbert Attipoe Opinion May - 07 - 2025 , 15:56 4 minutes read

Togo, a small West African nation nestled between Ghana and Benin, has a complex history of politics and governance.

The country's first president, Sylvanus Olympio, played a significant role in shaping its early years.

Olympio, a prominent Togolese politician, led the country to independence from French colonial rule on April 27, 1960.

During his presidency, Olympio worked tirelessly to build a stable and prosperous nation, focusing on economic development, education,

and infrastructure growth. However, his vision was cut short by his untimely assassination on January 13, 1963, in a military coup led by Gnassingbé Eyadéma.

Following Olympio's assassination, Eyadéma seized power in a military coup in 1967, establishing a one-party state and ruling Togo with an iron fist until his death on February 5, 2005.

His son, Faure Gnassingbé, succeeded him and has remained in power ever since, winning elections in 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020.

The Gnassingbé family's rule has been characterized by authoritarianism, human rights abuses, and limited democratic space.

Electoral manipulation, repression of opposition, and limited freedoms have been hallmarks of their governance.

Recently, Togo's political landscape underwent a significant change with the adoption of a new constitution, shifting from a presidential system to a parliamentary republic.

In this new system, the role of the president is largely ceremonial, while the actual executive power lies with the President of the Council of Ministers. Faure Gnassingbé, who had previously served as the President of Togo from 2005 to 2025, was sworn in as the President of the Council of Ministers on May 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové was elected as the President of Togo on the same day, assuming a largely ceremonial role.

The Gnassingbé dynasty's continued influence on Togo's politics has sparked controversy and opposition criticism.

The new constitutional arrangement allows Faure Gnassingbé to maintain significant power, despite the ceremonial nature of the presidency.

This development has raised concerns about the future of democracy in Togo and the potential for further authoritarianism.

The Gnassingbé dynasty's rule has hindered Togo's democratic development and economic progress.

The lack of genuine democratic institutions, human rights abuses, and limited freedoms have created a challenging environment for citizens and opposition parties.

As a result, Togo's development has been severely impacted. The country's economy is stagnant, and its human development indicators are among the worst in the world.

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Togo ranks 162nd out of 189 countries in the Human Development Index (HDI).

The lack of transparency and accountability has led to widespread corruption, further exacerbating poverty and inequality.

The consequences of the Gnassingbé dynasty's rule are far-reaching.

The country's infrastructure is underdeveloped, and basic services such as healthcare and education are inadequate.

The economy is heavily dependent on a few key sectors, including agriculture and phosphate mining, making it vulnerable to external shocks.

Moreover, the lack of democratic institutions has led to social unrest and political instability, deterring foreign investment and hindering economic growth.

The international community has been criticized for its muted response to Togo's democratic backsliding.

Regional organizations like the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Commonwealth, which Togo joined in 2022, are expected to take a firmer stance on democratic principles and human rights. To promote democracy and development in Togo, the international community must apply diplomatic pressure and support democratic reforms.

The government of Togo must commit to holding free and fair elections with independent observers.

ECOWAS should urge the government to respect fundamental civic freedoms, including the right to protest.

The Commonwealth should take active measures to support civil society and civic space in Togo.

In conclusion, the Gnassingbé dynasty's rule has been a significant barrier to Togo's development.

The lack of democracy, human rights abuses, and limited freedoms have created a challenging environment for citizens and hindered the country's economic progress.

It is time for the international community to take a stand and support the Togolese people's quest for democracy, development, and human rights. By doing so, we can help promote a more prosperous future for Togo and break the cycle of dynastic rule that has held the country back for too long.

Writer's email: Gilbertattipoe90@gmail.com