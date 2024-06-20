Featured

Our illusions and myths may spell our doom

Edmund Agyemang Boateng Opinion Jun - 20 - 2024 , 08:38

“A society must assume that it is stable, but the artist must know, and he must let us know, that there is nothing stable under heaven.” - James Baldwin

One of the enduring myths in our society has been about the fruit Tetrapleura Tetraptera, called prɛkɛsɛ in Twi. It is believed, broadly, that the fruit only grows in Ghana and Israel. I do not know how this myth came about. But from what I deduce from it, it is to associate our country to the biblical text about Israel being a nation chosen by God. And as a result of this, we believe we are insulated from tragedy.

About two weeks ago, someone reiterated this myth. Even though I had not tried, up until this time, to verify this enduring myth, I had always thought it highly improbable. Indeed, it is false; prɛkɛsɛ is a tropical plant, native to West and Central Africa.

There are many such myths. On the primary level, myths seek to create meaning out of the disorder of life. On the other hand, they create illusions by putting a lid on the truth and perpetuating lies for generations. What is worse is that the people who believe in such myths rely on them to prop up their world. They become iron clad pillars in how they see the world. Consequently, these pillars grow so tall that they blind us from seeing reality for what it is.

Most of these myths embody Vladimir Lenin’s profound quote that: “A lie told often enough becomes the truth.” But no society is insulated from the horrors of lies when they become truth. Such a society only accelerates its destruction because it is essentially running on a highway blindfolded.

President Akufo-Addo’s recent glowing remarks about our democracy forced me to think about some of these myths in our country at the moment.

The most disturbing myth held widely, especially among the political class, is that the foundations of the Fourth Republic are well grounded.

It does not seem so to me. At best, it continues because of the fatigue and groundswell against arbitrary military rule. A democracy must serve the ends of the people. It seems to me, and to many, that our democracy was created for a few people who find themselves close to the seat of power at any given time. It has served them tremendously well. The nepotism that has characterised this democratic experience has created spaces for relatives to ascend to positions of power instead of competent individuals. The grabbing of state resources through corrupt means has enshrined the mass’s struggle and poverty. There is essentially no sustainable and reliable welfare system in this country.