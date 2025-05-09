Multi-party democracy: Reflections of Ghana's politics

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman Opinion May - 09 - 2025 , 13:38 5 minutes read

Abu Hurairah reported that the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said: “The wise saying is the lost property of the believer. Wherever he finds it, he has a right to it.” (Sunan At-Tirmidhi).

This is why Muslims across the world embrace wisdom, no matter where it comes from. Be it from different faiths, philosophies or backgrounds.

As I reflect on the future of democracy in Ghana beyond 2028, insha Allah, I pray we are all learning valuable lessons from the political and socio-economic developments in our neighbouring Sahelian countries, ie Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

One thing I appreciate about democracy is its flexibility. While it may not be perfect, it continues to grow and evolve. It allows nations to tailor it to suit their needs and their way of life.

The current government came into office with a strong wave of goodwill from many citizens during the last elections. However, it now faces a serious challenge—the growing risk of apathy toward our democratic system.

Before the 2024 elections, many Ghanaians expressed concerns about our model of democracy, especially when comparing it to Rwanda’s approach under President Paul Kagame. The sentiment was that Ghana’s political class seemed more focused on their own interests than the people’s welfare. Several national surveys and polls showed that many Ghanaians were beginning to lose interest and hope in elections.

One clear reason is that the goodwill the previous government enjoyed started fading even before the 2020 elections—mainly because the lives of ordinary people did not improve as they had expected.

So, as we entered 2025, many citizens hoped for a better system of governance. A governance system that would manage our natural resources wisely and bring about real progress.

I still believe this is possible. It may be early days, and we may need to be patient, but gentle reminders and constructive criticism are necessary.

I believe in the saying, "Experience is the best teacher." When experience is combined with a genuine love for the country and a desire to serve, great leaders can emerge even within a system that has its flaws.

A relative of the President, who also advises him, recently told me: “The Mahama of 2013 was a politician-president, but the Mahama of 2025 is a President for Ghana: with valuable experience and a sincere desire to leave a lasting legacy.”

I agree. I believe we may soon witness some positive changes—in infrastructure, socio-economic development, and possibly in how we govern ourselves, insha Allah.

I further agree with the implied expressions of the President's decision to appoint youthful political appointees in his second term, considering them as the future of not only the party but Ghana as a whole.

However, I am concerned about some recent actions and comments from certain government appointees. It feels like some of the complacency from the previous administration is already creeping in. That’s troubling—because it’s too early for this to be happening.

As the saying goes, "Politicians are the same, only dressed in different colors." They often appear to disagree in public, but behind the scenes, they look out for each other—to protect their interests and stay in power.

To the former appointees of the President in his first term, you have had your time; it's just good to give the youth a chance to flourish and set another stage for competition in 2028 insha Allah.

From what I have observed, change in political leadership is great for Ghana. When leaders become too comfortable, corruption and arrogance tend to follow with a high degree of complacency.

Think about it—every president appoints around 3,000 people to serve the country during their four-year term. These appointees also bring in friends, family, and loyal supporters. This widens the network of people who benefit from political power, even though I strongly believe that only qualified individuals should be appointed—regardless of personal connections.

In real terms, many businesses that benefited under the previous government must now realign themselves with the current administration to survive. That often means hiring people close to the new government or building new relationships. At the same time, the businesses, old or new, that supported the current administration now expect opportunities. This cycle of replacement—sometimes recycling, sometimes overhauling—ends up benefiting many households in one way or another. While this approach has its flaws, we can improve it to serve Ghana better.

To the new appointees, I say this: It is common for ruling parties to lose public support when citizens do not see results. The NPP also enjoyed strong support for the first few years, but that changed.

Now, it is your turn. But if the good people of Ghana do not see action and real improvements in their lives, it is democracy itself that will be blamed this time around, not just your party. And I worry about what could come next.

My advice to young political appointees is simple: Put Ghana and Ghanaians first. Do not let complacency take hold. Listen to wise counsel from experts and respected voices in society. Yes, it may seem like multiparty democracy benefits only the political class—but you have a chance to prove otherwise.

Take a moment and listen to Bob Marley's Babylon System. The message is powerful.

We may not all be in leadership at the same time, but when it is our turn, we must do everything we can to make things better than we found them. Let’s aim to leave behind something good—for Ghana and for future generations.



The author is Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, a member and Chairman of the Finance and Fundraising Committee of the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council – the National Peace Council of Ghana (NPC).

ADR, Human Rights, and Islamic Affairs Consultant