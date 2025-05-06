Featured

When elephants fight, the grass (root) suffers

Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng Opinion May - 06 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

Following the NPP’s shellacking in the 2024 election, it is conceivable, four months down the line, that passions would still be inflamed as the sour searching continues and the various stages of grief play out, with caustic barbs and the blame game flying in all directions, including the rather premature argument about who should be the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 elections.

I am quite sure I am not alone in the party’s camp by way of disappointment and irritation at the recent wranglings in the party.

To the extent that the long-standing tradition of a ‘thank you’ tour by the party, which has always taken place post-election, whatever the outcome, nearly descended into a farce, says a lot about the pent-up emotions in-house.

Whilst the fire has died down, the ashes are far from cold, smouldering on traditional and social media platforms, even as the ‘thank you’ train chugs across the country, albeit minus one key member who was originally with the team.

The Oquaye report

Like many both within and even outside the party, my eyes are itching to read Prof. Mike Oquaye's post-election report, which seeks to tell the party what went wrong.

But apparently, the document is such a top-secret document, guarded as jealously as the famed recipe for Coca-Cola is, reportedly.

The recipe for the iconic drink is kept in a secure vault in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and the company maintains strict confidentiality regarding its formulation.

I suppose my eyes will keep itching for quite a while because I doubt that even Israel’s Mossad or the USA’s CIA can access this election report.

But to many, they do not need a report to tell them the obvious factors that led to the calamitous loss.

In their own estimation, this is hardly rocket science, for which reason the party’s managers may as well keep it in their bosom.

What many believe the party needs to focus on is a sober reflection on the glaring issues and genuine, root-and-branch reform of the party machinery, including, but not limited to the current delegates system.

This is a time for circumspection, healing and building, not jostling for positions and floating of personal agendas with the rancour and animosity that ugly egos tend to generate.

To encourage or acquiesce to this is to give the impression of a party that is in denial.

Needless media fights

I find it difficult to fathom any reason why party people would take to the airwaves and social media platforms to throw invective at each other, fighting proxy wars all over the place in the name of advancing a particular person’s agenda.

People should learn that they do not have to spew anything that comes to mind just because a microphone has been thrust in their faces in a radio studio, or because they have sufficient data to run their social media account.

Circumspection is key.

The public infighting is ugly and deeply unattractive to the electorate, and one does not need a soothsayer to declare that it only provides explosive political ammunition to political opponents at the appropriate time, especially in an era where what one says or writes on these platforms are captured in the footprints of time, to be filed and yanked out at the right time.

As the wranglings go on and are shamelessly paraded before the nation, I can see NDC strategists licking their lips gleefully and in anticipation, grateful for this pure gold.

By all means, let the sharp disagreements continue because they are healthy for rebuilding. But for God’s sake, keep them out of public sight!

Get a grip, focus!

The NPP needs to remember that it is in opposition and that the principal role of an opposition party is to offer constructive criticisms of government where necessary and to keep government on its toes.

How does this happen when the elephants are busy blaming and fighting each other and destroying the grass beneath their feet?

Let the various self-acclaimed disciples know this.

Only one person can win the flagbearership of the NPP, and when he does, he will definitely need the buy-in of all of his opponent’s supporters.

To paraphrase Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the flagbearership of the party is meaningless unless it is linked with victory in 2028.

Let me throw in a biblical paraphrasing for good measure.

What shall it profit a man, that he wins the flagbearer position of his party but fails to win the presidential election?

As for the emotional mud-throwers busy in the town square, I hope they find a truce soon.

The party’s managers should get a grip on the situation and let peace reign, lest people assume there are no elders at home.

In the face of the puerile tantrums and the cringeworthy exchanges, perhaps the silver lining is that it may be good catharsis and will hopefully bring about peace sooner than if pent-up emotions are left bottled.

After all, as they say, after a storm, there comes a calm.

Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng.

E-mail: rodboat@yahoo.com