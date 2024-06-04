Featured

Unseen impact of diets on planetary health

Shamima Alhassan & Dr Anna Amoako-Mensah Opinion Jun - 04 - 2024 , 09:43

As Ghanaians, we often focus on the personal benefits of a healthy diet, but a crucial aspect is overlooked — the impact on planetary health.

Our food choices have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only our own well-being but also the environment, climate, and ecosystems. It's time to explore the connection between diets and planetary health.

Agriculture and food production account for around 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with animal agriculture being a significant contributor. The demand for meat, especially beef, drives deforestation, habitat destruction, and water pollution.

In Ghana, our love for meat, particularly beef and chicken, supports an industry that contributes to these environmental issues. On the other hand, plant-based diets have been shown to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, support biodiversity, and promote sustainable agriculture.

A study by the University of Oxford found that vegan diets can reduce food-related emissions by up to 50 per cent. By choosing plant-based options, we can help mitigate climate change and support eco-friendly farming practices.

Another critical aspect is food waste. In Ghana, an estimated 30 per cent of food is lost or wasted, translating to significant environmental and economic costs. By planning meals, using up leftovers, and composting food waste, we can reduce the pressure on land, water, and energy resources.

Furthermore, our diets influence water usage and pollution. It takes significantly more water to produce animal products than plant-based foods. For instance, it requires over 1,000 liters of water to produce just 1 kilogram of beef, compared to only 250 liters for 1 kilogram of wheat. By choosing water-efficient foods, we can help conserve this precious resource.

So, what can we do? Start by making informed choices:

- Adopt a flexitarian diet, with a focus on plant-based meals

- Choose locally sourced, seasonal produce

- Reduce food waste by planning meals and using up leftovers

- Support sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly farming practices

In conclusion, our diets have a profound impact on planetary health. By making conscious choices, we can reduce our carbon footprint, support sustainable agriculture, and promote environmental stewardship. Let's take the first step towards a healthier planet, starting with our plates.