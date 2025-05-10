Next article: A good leader expects attacks at his weak points

Previous article: Against all Odds: Autobiography of Emeritus Professor Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa

Travel & Tourism: Reviving Ghana’s national airline: Lessons, pitfall, tourism promise

Francis Doku Opinion May - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 5 minutes read

This past week, Ghana took a bold step toward reclaiming its skies.

A new 10-member task force has been inaugurated to explore the possibility of launching a national airline for the country.

Chaired by Charles Asare, a former Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), the committee has been mandated to assess existing proposals and chart a course forward for what could be Ghana’s third attempt at running a successful national carrier.

The terms of reference for the task force, among other things, include the provision of periodic reports and recommendations to the office of the President through the Ministry of Transport.

The announcement rekindles both hope and caution. Hope, because the return of a national airline could be a game changer for tourism and national pride. Caution, because Ghana has been here before - and failed.

As Ghana embarks on this aviation journey once again, it's important to remember where we have been, why we failed and what we must do differently this time.

Cautionary tale of Ghana Airways and GIA

Ghana Airways was once a celebrated national symbol. Launched in 1958 with assistance from the now-defunct BOAC (British Overseas Airways Corporation), the airline had its heyday in the 1970s and 1980s, operating flights across Africa, Europe and North America.

However, by the early 2000s, the airline was plagued by mismanagement, political interference, ageing aircraft and crippling debt.

In 2004, the US Department of Transportation banned it from flying into the United States due to safety concerns and non-compliance.

Later that year, the government shut it down.

In 2005, Ghana International Airlines (GIA) was launched as a public-private partnership meant to learn from the mistakes of its predecessor.

Unfortunately, the lessons weren’t fully absorbed.

The GIA, too, suffered from unclear ownership structures, managerial turbulence and poor financial oversight.

By 2010, just five years after its launch, the GIA ceased operations.

Key pitfalls to avoid

As the new task force begins its work, here are three critical lessons to keep in mind:

Political interference must be minimised: One of the most damaging aspects of both previous airlines was undue political interference.

Decisions on aircraft acquisition, route planning, staffing and operations often prioritised political expediency over commercial viability.

This time, the airline, if launched, must be managed with a clear corporate governance structure that protects it from political whims.

Partnership models must be clear and transparent: With both Ghana Airways and the GIA, partnerships were formed but often shrouded in secrecy or confusion.

Ghana’s next national airline must have transparent ownership and partnership structures, especially if it is to involve foreign technical partners or private equity.

Stakeholders - including citizens - must know who owns what, who is responsible for what and who is accountable when things go wrong.

Sustainable business strategy is non-negotiable: National pride alone cannot sustain an airline.

Ghana must avoid the trap of launching ambitious long-haul routes without ensuring profitability.

The airline must begin with a sustainable route network, ideally linking key regional and domestic hubs and grow organically based on demand and performance.

Why it matters for tourism

The conversation around a national airline is not just about planes in the sky - it’s also about travellers and tourists on the ground. Here are some major advantages a national airline could bring to Ghana’s tourism ambitions:

Direct access increases visitor numbers

One of the biggest barriers to tourism in Ghana is connectivity. Unlike countries such as Ethiopia or Kenya, where national airlines offer multiple direct routes from key source markets, Ghana relies heavily on foreign carriers, often with long layovers and high ticket prices.

A national airline with direct routes from Europe, North America and key African cities would significantly reduce the friction for inbound tourists.

National branding and soft power

A national airline is a flying billboard. Ethiopian Airlines, for example, is often the first and last impression many visitors have of Ethiopia, and it tells a story of ambition and pride. Ghana can do the same.

From cabin crew attire inspired by Kente to in-flight cuisine showcasing Ghanaian dishes, the airline can serve as an extension of the country’s cultural narrative, promoting Ghana’s identity and hospitality to the world.

Integrated tourism packages and events support

A national airline can be a strategic partner in destination marketing.

It can offer discounted flights during major events such as December in GH, Black Star Experience, PANAFEST or Chale Wote.

It can collaborate with the Ghana Tourism Authority to offer bundled packages that include flights, hotel stays and cultural tours - something foreign carriers are less likely to prioritise.

Such integration can boost arrivals and ensure more tourists explore the country beyond Accra.

Balanced view

Of course, we must be honest: launching a national airline is a high-stakes venture, especially in today’s volatile global aviation industry.

Many national carriers worldwide operate at a loss and are kept afloat by government subsidies.

Others, such as Air Namibia and South African Airways (until its recent restructuring), have collapsed under their own weight.

But there are also success stories: Ethiopian Airlines has grown into Africa’s most profitable carrier, Kenyan Airways has led the charge for the country’s tourism resurgence and RwandAir continues to punch above its weight, playing a strategic role in Rwanda’s broader development plan.

If Ghana is to join that club, it must act with foresight, transparency and a laser focus on long-term sustainability.

The new task force, with experienced hands like Charles Asare at the helm, has a real opportunity to do things differently.

The stakes are high but so are the potential rewards for aviation, tourism, national branding and economic growth.

It’s time to dream again - but with our eyes wide open.