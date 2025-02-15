Featured

Sexual abstinence increases risk of heart disease

Francis Appiah Opinion Feb - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

Sexual abstinence, defined as the voluntary avoidance of sexual activity, has been practised for centuries.

Recent research suggests a link between abstinence and increased heart disease risk. Sexual abstinence has been shown to increase blood pressure in both men and women (Brody, 2006; Liu et al., 2018).

A study published in the Journal of Hypertension found that sexual abstinence was associated with increased systolic blood pressure in men (Liu et al., 2018).

Healthy blood flow is maintained by vascular function, which is improved by sexual engagement (Meston et al., 2010). Decreased vascular function may increase the risk of heart disease (Meston et al., 2010).

Sexual abstinence has been linked to changes in hormone levels, including decreased oxytocin and testosterone (Kosfeld et al., 2003; Müller et al., 2011). These hormonal changes may contribute to increased stress and anxiety levels, further increasing heart disease risk.

Chronic inflammation is a known risk factor for heart disease (Libby et al., 2009). Sexual abstinence has been shown to increase inflammation in both men and women, potentially increasing heart disease risk (O'Connor et al., 2017).

Psychological aspects

Increased stress and anxiety levels are known risk factors for heart disease (Brody, 2006; Liu et al., 2018). A study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that sexual abstinence was associated with increased symptoms of anxiety and depression in women (Li et al., 2019).

Decreased mental health outcomes, including depression and mood disorders (Kessler et al., 2004; Müller et al., 2011).

A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found that sexual abstinence was associated with increased symptoms of depression in men (Müller et al., 2011).

Impact relationship quality, potentially leading to increased stress and anxiety levels (Brezsnyak et al., 2012).

A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that sexual abstinence was associated with decreased relationship satisfaction in couples (Brezsnyak et al., 2012).

Individuals who practice sexual abstinence may use maladaptive coping mechanisms, such as substance abuse or avoidance, to manage stress and anxiety (Wills et al., 2016), which can further increase heart disease risk.

Epidemiological, clinical aspects

The prevalence and incidence of heart disease among individuals who practise sexual abstinence are not well established.

However, studies suggest that sexual abstinence may increase heart disease risk, particularly among older adults (Liu et al., 2018).

Increased blood pressure, decreased vascular function and chronic inflammation have been identified among individuals who practice sexual abstinence (Liu et al., 2018).

Healthcare providers should consider the potential risks associated with sexual abstinence when providing care to individuals who practice abstinence. Regular monitoring of blood pressure, lipid profiles and other risk factors is recommended.

Several interventions and prevention strategies may be effective in mitigating the cardiovascular risks associated with sexual abstinence, including stress management, exercise and social support (Harris et al., 2006).

Special populations

Clergy and religious individuals who practice sexual abstinence may be at increased risk for heart disease due to the unique stressors and demands of their profession (Koenig et al., 2012).

Individuals who experience ED may also practice sexual abstinence due to their condition and may require special consideration and alternative strategies to mitigate the risks (Shabsigh et al., 2018).

Individuals with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes or hypertension, may be at increased risk if they practice sexual abstinence (Lloyd-Jones et al., 2010).

Older adults who practice sexual abstinence may be at increased risk due to age-related declines in cardiovascular function (Lakatta et al., 2013).

Conclusion

Sexual abstinence is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, due to its impact on various physiological and psychological factors.

These factors must be considered when treating individuals who choose celibacy.

To address this issue, further investigation is necessary to develop effective countermeasures. For those capable, regular intimacy may serve as a mitigating factor and an alternative approach may be beneficial for individuals in the clergy or those with erectile dysfunction.

The writer is a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine (N.D. Candidate),

Medical Journalist, & Medical Laboratory Technologist.

E-mail: kofiappiah803@gmail.com